Police investigating aggravated robbery in Hastings

Police are investigating after a man entered a commercial premises in Hastings carrying a gun on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police in Hastings are investigating an aggravated robbery of a commercial premises in the city centre.

Police were called to the Heretaunga Street address about 5pm on Tuesday, after reports of a man entering the store with a firearm and demanding goods.

The offender left without obtaining anything of value and got into a vehicle, which left the area.

The staff member was shaken by the incident and is being provided support.

A large police presence in Flaxmere on Tuesday night was related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle the offender left in, which is described as a white SUV.

Anyone with information that might help our enquiries is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220405/0714.