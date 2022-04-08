Farmer helps police nab alleged deer poachers in King Country

A couple of alleged poachers didn’t count on police having special intel during a good-old-fashioned sting in the King Country.

A farmer off State Highway 4 in Raurimu noticed a ute parked on the side of the road and watched two men leave the vehicle with a firearm, jump the fence to a neighbouring property and allegedly shoot one of the wild deer grazing there.

A call to police national park constable Mark Bolten saw him arrive at the scene soon after.

“When I arrived, the ute was still there and the farmer told me that the two men had run into the bush upon seeing me arrive in the patrol car,” Bolten told police's Ten One Magazine.

“I spoke with the driver of the ute, got his details, and asked him a few questions.

“He responded with a few creative explanations as to what he was doing, and during this time I got a few more units to come and assist from Taumarunui – Senior Constables Peter Marks and John Tito.”

A plan was formulated, and the driver was let go to continue to work. The farmer was given Bolten’s number to use when he saw the men emerge from the bush.

When the men thought it was clear they came out of the bush to make their way to the road, according to Ten One Magazine.

However, the farmer was up to the task and called police who surrounded the men in an enclosed area of the bush.

“We voice appealed to the men to come out and about 10 seconds later they walked out,” Bolten said.

The two men, aged in their mid-20s, and the ute driver, in his early 30s, all from Taupō, were spoken with and each charged with unlawful hunting.

The firearm that was allegedly used was seized and police were working their way through the revocation process for the men’s firearms licences.

The men were due to appear in the Taumarunui District Court on Thursday.

“It’s the season for poaching with the roar in full swing, and we are getting a few more vehicles into the area.

“It’s very brazen to poach in broad daylight, but it also shows that it’s opportunistic.”

Bolten said what is great is that the farmer and property owner will tell their neighbours and friends and spread the word on suspicious behaviour.

The maximum penalty for unlawful hunting is two years’ imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.