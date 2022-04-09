WorkSafe charges Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, VTNZ over fatal 2018 Tūroa bus crash

WorkSafe has filed charges against two companies for their role in a 2018 bus crash that killed 11-year-old Hannah Francis near Tūroa ski field.

Francis, from West Auckland’s Glen Eden, died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus she was travelling in overturned on July 28, 2018.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean confirmed the company has been charged in relation to two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) has confirmed it is the other company to have been charged, relating to its Certificate of Fitness process.

WorkSafe confirmed it had laid charges against two companies related to an incident in July 2018.

Hannah’s family were aware of the charges, but had asked for privacy and to not be contacted in relation to the charges.

Dean, chief executive of RAL, said the company has co-operated fully with both the coronial inquest and the WorkSafe investigation.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean confirmed the company is facing two charges following the WorkSafe investigation.

“RAL respected and agreed with the coroner’s recommendations, and has made significant changes to its transport operation since this tragedy,” Dean said.

“At the time of the incident, RAL notified WorkSafe. It is regrettable that WorkSafe did not investigate the accident at the time and that, nearly four years after the accident, charges have now been laid.”

Dean said the company has been instrumental in forming the Alpine Code of Practice to reduce risks for passenger transport in alpine environments.

He said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency should adopt the code as a minimum standard within the alpine transport industry.

Dean said he couldn’t comment on the charges, but said RAL “extends its thoughts and sincere condolences to [Hannah’s family] for the loss of their daughter”.

Greg O’Connor, VTNZ’s country manager, said it had been charged “relating to technical aspects of its Certificate of Fitness certification process. We are now reviewing that information”.

“We were deeply saddened by the death of Hannah Francis in 2018. As an industry we owe it to Hannah Francis and her family to make sure we learn from this tragedy and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The Coroner’s inquest into the accident found that matters relating to VTNZ played no role in the fatal accident.”

SUPPLIED Francis was a student at Glen Eden Intermediate School at the time of her death.

Coroner Brigitte Windley found Francis’ death was preventable, caused by brake failure due to the manner of the driving.

The bus itself, a Mitsubishi Fuso which had driven more than 250,000 kilometres, had failed Certificate of Fitness inspections nine times between 2005 and 2016, and had a history of “inconsistent” odometer readings.

The odometer went backwards between July 2010 and May 2011, from 199,639km to 118,044km.

The RAL bus had been carrying 31 passengers when it crashed at the 9-km mark on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Passengers at the time commented on the age of the RAL bus fleet, and the practice of having some people standing in the aisles.

"Going up the mountain I was like 'oh wow, if something were to happen these people are gonna be injured',” one passenger told Stuff.

Police did not file any criminal charges over the crash, Detective Inspector Neil Forlong saying it was “not a decision I came to lightly, or that I was 100 per cent comfortable with”.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts and Vehicle Testing New Zealand are likely to make their first appearances in court within the next six weeks.