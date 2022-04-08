Woman who harassed ex-partner admits impersonating another woman from prison to blame her for her crimes

A woman who faked a pregnancy and harassed her former partner for more than a year by making dozens of false complaints to police has admitted similar offending from prison.

Nicola Sara Watts, a 35-year-old caregiver, pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching a protection order and two representative charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Watts set up fake email addresses, social media accounts and sent letters from prison in an attempt to impersonate another woman and pin the blame on her for her crimes, court documents said.

She contacted Crimestoppers and impersonated the woman to try and re-assign the blame, despite having already pleaded guilty to many of the charges.

READ MORE:

* Woman fighting for her life after allegedly being attacked with a weapon

* Woman who harassed ex-partner rearrested on similar charges weeks after release

* Dating app match ends with woman designing web of lies to ruin ex’s life



Between January 27, 2021 and August 3, 2021, Watts sent a threatening letter from Christchurch Women’s Prison to a woman with links to her ex-partner, claiming to be from one of her fellow inmates.

The letter said the woman needed to admit to Watts’ offending, stating “my burner phone has evidence for up to 94 charges...it's your choice which charges you admit to...”

The woman had a protection order against Watts before the letter was sent.

On September 6, 2021, Watts sent a letter to police impersonating the woman she was trying to implicate for her crimes, saying she had been supplied with methamphetamine, hidden from police, and gained access to Watts’ social media, driver's licence and medical records.

The letter was purported to be signed by the woman Watts was trying to impersonate.

A second letter also impersonated the same woman, admitted to similar offending, and included “I wanted to drown Nicola in the river.” It also took responsibility for other letters sent to police.

Watts was released from prison on September 3, 2021. On September 14, she submitted a Crimestoppers report to police, again pretending to be the woman with links to her ex-partner.

She outlined that she was responsible for crimes Watts had already admitted and pleaded guilty to.

This included setting up fake email, Snapchat and Facebook accounts and creating fake birth certificates.

In the same report, she confessed to dealing meth, committing fraud and hacking computers. Watts provided the impersonated woman’s name and email address with the report.

The impersonated woman was frustrated and distressed by Watts’ actions, which had impacted on her work and home life, court documents said.

Watts was attempting to transfer all blame for her own crimes onto the victim, which she previously denied.

Watts made at least 55 complaints to police in total.

She previously harassed her ex-partner for more than a year while claiming she was pregnant. This included sending the victim a sonogram photo that she said was their baby. She later claimed to have given birth to a boy, and falsified a birth certificate for the baby.

Watts pleaded guilty to six other charges in April 2021, including a representative charge of making a false statement, perverting the course of justice, and breach of a protection order.

She was convicted and remanded on electronically monitored bail for sentencing on June 21.