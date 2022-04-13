Ruapuna Speedway volunteer's face burnt by chemical in aerosol attack

Simone Ross was a volunteer at Ruapuna Speedway before she was assaulted there last year.

A man attacked a speedway volunteer with a can of unknown spray, causing chemical burns to her face, then got a lawyer to threaten her with defamation to try and stop her from making allegations about him. BLAIR ENSOR reports.

Jacob Brownlees picked an aerosol can up off a table, shook it and sprayed it in Simone Ross’s face.

Almost immediately her skin felt like it was on fire. She could smell a chemical. It was in her nose, mouth and eyes.

Ross, a long-term volunteer at Ruapuna Speedway in Christchurch, had gone to check on the welfare of Brownlees’ then 10-year-old son, who was upset after he’d been sanctioned by officials for an incident in a race on January 22 last year.

Brownlees - the owner of a contracting business who graded the speedway track - was unhappy about her handling of the situation and became increasingly aggressive before launching the attack with the can, which was filled with an unknown substance, (possibly CRC or brake cleaner, according to Ross), about 6.30pm.

In shock, Ross sought help - cleaning her face with cold water and paper towels. She used an ice pack to try and cool her skin.

Her face swelled, and small blisters began to appear on her cheeks and around her mouth, but she stayed at the track for the remainder of the evening to support the children, aged 8 to 15, who she was responsible for.

By the time Ross, now 52, arrived home after midnight she had an excruciating headache and blurred vision in her left eye.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Simone Ross spoke out about the incident at the speedway.

The next day, when the pain hadn’t subsided, she sought medical treatment at the Riccarton Clinic before making a complaint with police about what had happened.

In the wake of the incident, the Christchurch Speedway Association, which governs Ruapuna Speedway, suspended Brownlees’ membership and trespassed him from the track for “alleged disorderly behaviour”.

Brownlees’ lawyer sent two identical letters to Ross, dated February 23 and March 8, saying the complaint of assault she’d made, and another alleging Brownlees intimidated someone in the crowd at a subsequent racing meeting (Ross says she never made a complaint about the latter), were a “complete fabrication” and “defamatory”.

“Your statements and allegations have caused hurt, humiliation and embarrassment to our client,” the letters say.

“Our client stands to suffer significant damages to his personal reputation and that of his company should you persist with your course of conduct.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jacob Brownlees pleaded guilty to assaulting Ross.

Ross was advised to “immediately cease and desist from spreading rumours” about Brownlees, or he would “take whatever legal steps he deems necessary to restrain you from harming him and his company further”.

It’s unclear exactly when, but Brownlees was charged with assault with a weapon.

In February, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of male assaults female, a week before the matter was set down for trial.

By then, a largely new Christchurch Speedway Association committee had been elected, and the trespass order preventing Brownlees from attending Ruapuna had been relaxed, allowing him to return to the track.

At a hearing on April 1, he sought a discharge without conviction.

His lawyer, Anselm Williams, said the assault was an “impulsive act”. (Williams was not the lawyer that sent the letters to Ross.)

The incident was borne out of a dispute which had been simmering for some time between “certain individuals”.

Brownlees, who had no previous criminal record, accepted responsibility for what had happened, was remorseful and had taken steps to address his offending, including engaging a psychologist.

There had already been “significant consequences” for him in the wake of the incident.

He was the owner of a successful contracting firm that employed 20 staff. About 20 per cent of the company’s work was for government departments, including Corrections and the police. Those contracts were subject to a vetting process and could be compromised if Brownlees was convicted, Williams said.

It would also make it difficult for him to travel overseas to support his son, who had a “promising” future in racing.

Williams submitted the consequences of a conviction would be out of all proportion to the gravity of the offence.

The Crown opposed the application for a discharge without conviction, highlighting the “significant” impact the assault had on the victim.

In a decision last week, Judge Stephen O’Driscoll accepted Brownlees’ offending was out of character, and that he “for some reason ‘snapped’”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Brownlees, pictured driving the red stockcar at Woodford Glen in 2007.

However, the threshold for a discharge without conviction had not been met.

O’Driscoll convicted Brownlees, fined him $1500 and ordered him to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation to the victim.

Ross told Stuff her life had been “absolute hell” since the assault.

“I have cried and cried and cried, and I have suffered so much because of it.”

Parts of her face were still very tender, and she suffered post-traumatic stress, anxiety and panic attacks.

The incident had caused division among different factions at Ruapuna, Ross said.

She’d been called a liar and made to feel like she was the perpetrator rather than the victim.

The Christchurch Speedway Association committee, since it was elected at last year’s annual general meeting in June, appeared to have sided with Brownlees, and she no longer felt welcome at the track, Ross said.

She also felt unsupported by Speedway New Zealand.

Ross receives treatment after she was assaulted by Brownlees at Ruapuna Speedway in January 2021.

“I have been treated with disrespect and … pushed to the kerb like I’m nothing.

“My life has changed, and I don’t think I’ll ever get back to the person that I was. My reputation has been ruined, and my health is in tatters. I’ve lost a lifetime of friends … and I’ve lost speedway … and that’s really hurt.

“I feel sorry for Jacob that he could be like this to anybody. I thought he was a friend.”

Brownlees told Stuff he did not assault Ross, but pleaded guilty to the charge because he couldn’t “afford to fight this any further” and needed to “stop this insanity and get on with our lives”.

“It feels like I have been living a nightmare that is not of my own making, and it needs to stop.”

The 38-year-old’s legal fees totalled more than $60,000 and the case had taken a huge mental toll on him and his family, he said.

He was considering appealing the judge’s decision to convict him.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ross says her life has been changed forever.

Brownlees said he had found himself “caught in the middle of a classic sports dispute of club politics and personality clashes”.

His lawyer sent the legal letters to Ross last year because “I was being accused and harassed about an incident that never happened in the way she says it did”.

“After trying to explain this multiple times in a reasonable manner, I sought legal advice, and it was my lawyer’s advice to send a letter asking her to stop these wild accusations.”

Christchurch Speedway Association president Rob Roxburgh said he and the committee did not condone violence and “firmly believe we have acted in accordance with the constitution of the club and in an appropriate manner in everything we have done”.

“As always there are two sides to every story and this sorry, over dramatised episode is an example of that.”

After last year’s annual general meeting, Ross was no longer a staff member/volunteer “which meant our responsibilities to her also ceased”, Roxburgh said.

Subsequently, Brownlees asked to be allowed back to Ruapuna to help with improvements to the stadium and to support his son.

His request was approved, but he was issued with a letter stating that the trespass notice was still in place, and he was subject to a “good behaviour bond” – meaning the association could revoke his access if “anything untoward came to our attention”. There had been no issues with his behaviour since then.

Roxburgh said other than a wet summer and Covid-19 restrictions, the association had had a good season, with no division among members as claimed and “nothing but positive feedback, bar Ms Ross, on how the club is being run and managed”.

Speedway New Zealand general manager Zoe Irons said she was unwell with Covid and was unable to respond to questions from Stuff before deadline.