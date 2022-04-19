Watch: Cyclist's near miss as car runs red light in central Auckland

Cyclist Les Gates was heading home on Thursday evening when a driver boosted through a red light and nearly knocked him, and an oncoming pedestrian, off the road.

Les Gates, a regular ebike commuter, was cycling home to Huapai on April 7 when a car speeding through the intersection at the St Lukes motorway off-ramp clipped the front of his bike, only just missing his body.

The entire incident was captured on cameras installed at the front and back of his bike. His footage shows traffic stopping when the lights changed, Gates setting out into the crossing, and a black car racing across his path and knocking him.

It comes after two cyclists were killed on Auckland roads earlier in April.

Gates is a confident cyclist – he clocks 15 to 20,000 kilometres annually commuting – and he knows when to look for misbehaving drivers, he told Stuff. But this particular car was so far away from the intersection he didn't expect the driver to pick up speed and run the red light.

"I was just shocked, to be honest. I am usually pretty vocal when it comes to bad drivers, I’ll speak my mind fairly forcefully. But I didn't speak for about 30 seconds afterwards," he said.

“I took a few minutes to fix up my bike, so I could ride home. After that I was fine, until I looked at the video a bit later on and saw how close it was, and started shaking.”

Les Gates/Supplied Les Gates has cameras on the front and back of his bike largely to capture the dangerous and illegal driving he witnesses on his commutes to and from work.

He said he has seen bad drivers boosting through light changes before, but usually towards the end of an orange light, not several seconds after the light turns red. It's the main reason he films his trips, he said.

“I worked it out, it was five seconds after the pedestrian signal came on, so maybe eight or nine seconds after the red light for them, so that is just crazy,” Gates said.

Luckily for Gates, he survived without a scratch, but his bike is away getting repaired, and he hopes insurance will cover the damage.

He said it won't stop him from cycling again.

“I have no issues driving in traffic at all. It has made me more aware of intersections and has probably scared me enough to take a second look at what the traffic is doing, but it won't stop me getting back on the bike.”

But he does want more cameras around to catch drivers like the one he was hit by.

“Personally, I'd like to see fines increase and more red light cameras around the city, especially on main intersections around the city where there are always people and bikes interacting with cars.

“I'm pretty sure these cameras can't be that expensive these days, and they would probably pay for themselves pretty quickly.”

Gates’ camera footage captures the red light runner’s licence plate, and he has reported the incident to police, who he says have been very responsive.

Police have been approached for comment.