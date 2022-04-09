Police investigation follows strong lines of inquiry, into death of woman isolating at home

Police are investigating the death of Val Heaney who was found at her Christchurch home on Monday.

Police are following “strong lines of inquiry” in relation to the killing of a carer isolating at home with Covid-19.

Val Heaney was found dead inside her home in Bromley, Christchurch on Monday evening. Dark smears of what appeared to be blood could be seen on the front door of her Walcot St home.

Heaney’s death was initially treated as “unexplained”. However, after a post-mortem on Thursday it was upgraded to a homicide inquiry.

Police have released few details about the investigation.

Heaney’s death came as a shock to her friends and neighbours.

Doris Phillips had known Heaney for 13 years.

“She was really such a lovely, kind lady. She was so loved by so many people.”

Phillips’ son-in-law spoke to Heaney on Sunday, and she told him she was isolating with Covid-19.

He said she “sounded fine” and “quite chirpy”. Her son-in-law said he would visit her once she had recovered.

Phillips was “really shocked” when she heard police had ramped up their investigation. “She was such a lovely lady. I don’t think she ever harmed anyone ever.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Val Heaney was found deceased in her home in Bromley, Christchurch on Monday evening. Dark smears of what appeared to be blood could be seen on the front door of her Walcot St home.

Heaney previously worked as a carer, at a service provider for people with intellectual disabilities.

She later worked as a community support worker at Brackenridge, a charitable organisation that provides support to children, young people and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Her daughter, Natasha, who had Down Syndrome, died last year. The pair used to go on tours with Identity Tours, where Heaney volunteered for about two years.

Heaney’s daughter lived at the Henderson Community House for a few years before her death.

The house’s manager, Kirsty Crossley, said Heaney was a regular visitor at the home and became friends with many of the staff members.

Her daughter’s death last year was something Heaney “was coming to terms with slowly”, but she continued to stay in touch and visited the home.

Heaney had a “big heart” and “big personality, a straight shooter”, Crossley said.

“It is what it is with Val and you knew where you stood... She was a lovely lady.”

Another of Heaney’s friends said his family knew her and her late husband Gavin for about 40 years.

They recently had a birthday party at Heaney’s house for her late-daughter.

“It was a lovely occasion and Val was in high spirits and bubbly as ever despite recently losing her daughter and always missing Gavin.

“She always had a smile on her face and tried to make other people happy and feel better. She had a lot of empathy and care for other people despite her own grief of losing her loved ones.”

A neighbour said he also spoke with Heaney on Sunday when she was mowing her lawn. Despite testing positive for Covid-19, and unwell, she seemed in good spirits, he said. A neighbour, named only as Alan, said he had “feared the worst” when officers arrived at Heaney’s home on Monday.

“I thought, that’s not looking very good at all.”

In the days since there had been a large police presence at the property, including forensics staff. Police could be seen examining the veranda and a door near her bedroom that went onto the decking.

He described Heaney as a “really nice lady” whose home was “absolutely immaculate”.

“You’d eat your breakfast off the floor, it was that clean. You'd walk in and think, ‘wow this is a well-organised place’.”

Heaney’s death was the fifth homicide in Canterbury this year.

It came just two days after Beverley Joan McIlraith and her son Nick Myles McIlraith’s bodies were found at an Ayr St property in Riccarton on Saturday.