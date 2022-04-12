Man jailed for manslaughter of MMA fighter Fau Vake after attack in Auckland CBD

Fau Vake died after being assaulted in central Auckland.

A man has been sent to prison for the manslaughter of mixed martial arts fighter Fau Vake, who died after an attack in central Auckland.

Vake died at Auckland City Hospital on May 23, 2021, a week after he was assaulted on Symonds St.

Daniel Havili, 30, previously pleaded guilty to Vake’s manslaughter, and also pleaded guilty to assaulting Vake’s brother Ika (James) Mafileo Vake.

Daniel Havili admitted charges of manslaughter and assault.

On Tuesday, Havili was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment by Justice Sally Fitzgerald at the High Court at Auckland.

Stuff can now report the former Te Papapa Onehunga rugby player was issued a life ban in August 2011 after assaulting a referee and two opposition players during an Under-19 match.

On Tuesday, Justice Fitzgerald said Havili’s violence was gratuitous.

“The fact you were drunk is no excuse. Sadly most one punch manslaughters are young men out late at night drinking,” Justice Fitzgerald said.

Supplied Lifau Vake died after he was repeatedly punched in an unprovoked attack.

A statement read in court on Tuesday on behalf of Fau and Ika Vake’s sister said the family had suffered continuous heartache after his death.

“Why did this happen to such a loving soul?”

Vake’s 4-year-old daughter often asked where her father was and desperately wanted to see her “real life superhero” arrive home from work, the statement said.

The sister told how her heart was torn to pieces when she saw Vake hooked up to machines in hospital.

“My brother was the heart of the family … you could count on Fau to make it work.”

The pain and suffering would take a lifetime to heal, she said.

Members of the public gallery yelled “that’s f...ing bulls...” as the sentence was handed down.

Outside court, UFC fighter Dan Hooker said the sentence was heartbreaking for the whole team.

He called for harsher penalties for “coward punches”, and said Ika Vake was back in the gym training.

The attack

Havili was drinking with three others – Ofa Folau, Siofilisi Paongo, and Semisie Pomale – at Edinburgh Castle bar before the attack.

When they left, they ran into the Vake brothers, who were on Symonds St, and pursued and attacked them.

Neither brother engaged with the attackers or threw any punches. Instead, they tried to get away.

During the attack, Havili punched Vake in the face.

Supplied Fau Vake, left, pictured with Israel Adesanya.

Vake fell to the ground. His head hit the concrete, rendering him immediately unconscious.

Havili then punched and kneed Vake’s brother in the head before leaving.

Vake suffered major trauma to the head, and had to undergo surgery to remove a part of his skull to release pressure.

A CT scan confirmed there was a high probability he would not survive the injuries, and he died after his life support was turned off.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Claire Paterson said it was a senseless act of violence.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Ofa He Mooni Folau, Semisie Pomale, Siofilisi Paongo and Daniel Havili at their first appearance at the High Court.

The court heard Havili posed a high risk of reoffending.

Havili’s lawyer Louise Freyer said her client had apologised to Ika Vake and the Vake family for the assault and is determined to turn his life around.

“He is deeply remorseful for the offending,” she said.

Freyer submitted there was no aggressive behaviour before the attack, and Havili was trying to push others away from the fight.

The court heard Havili’s parents were deported back to Tonga when he was 1, and he grew up in a culture of violence.

He was physically and emotionally abused and became dependent on alcohol.

Justice Fitzgerald accepted there was a link between his upbringing and the offending.

“Your rehabilitation will depend on you not drinking. It’s as simple as that,” she said.

After Vake’s death, his gym, City Kickboxing, said he was a much-loved father, son and brother.

Family spokesman Mike Angove previously said Havili’s guilty plea meant Vake’s family had been spared a trial.

Supplied Fau Vake was a much-loved father, son and brother.

However, “you still have a daughter without a father … and a hole in people’s lives that we try to fill”, he said.

Angove and a number of Vake’s friends and family, including UFC star Israel Adesanya, have been outspoken about calling for harsher penalties for those who “coward punch”, or hit people without warning.

He said he hoped this would be a catalyst for change.

In August, Folau was sentenced to six months’ home detention for his part in the assault.

Paongo will be sentenced in May after he admitted a charge of assault and Pomale has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial.