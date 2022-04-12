Surprise guilty plea in Karitane attempted murder

Krishan Dick-Karetai, 24, appeared via the Dunedin High Court on a charge of attempted murder late last year.

A man has admitted the attempted murder of his former partner's new boyfriend near Dunedin.

The incident unfolded in the coastal Otago township of Karitane on October 15.

Police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Coast Rd, about 35 kilometres north of Dunedin.

Krishan Ranui Dick-Karetai, of Seacliff, entered a guilty plea when he appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Dunedin, on Tuesday morning.

The court summary of facts said the 24-year-old had been involved in three family harm incidents involving his ex-partner, after not being able to accept their previous relationship was over.

That included an August 29 incident when he was trespassed from her address, over an incident involving her new partner.

On the afternoon of October 15 he went to her Karitane address to speak to her, and drove-up her driveyway tooting his horn in an attempt for her to leave the address.

The victim left the address and went out to speak to Dick-Karetai, while the victim's partner phoned police to report him trespassing.

The victim wrote down the registration number of Dick-Karetai’s white Subaru Legacy, and his partner advised the police call taker.

The call taker advised her to lock the front door.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Karitane, north of Dunedin.

Meanwhile, Dick-Karetai took his loaded .22 rifle form his vehicle and walked towards the front of the address, and began knocking.

The victim and Dick-Karetai continued to argue through the locked glass door, while his partner remained on the phone with police.

During the stand-off Dick-Karetai kept the rifle hidden from the victim.

Dick-Karetai demanded the woman come outside and speak with him, but she refused.

That was when he raised the firearm and fired a single shot through the glass door hitting the victim in the head.

He then fled the scene and was located a short time later by police, who arrested him without incident.

The rifle was located inside his vehicle.

The victim suffered critical injuries.

Dick-Karetai told police he went to the address with the intention of taking his ex-partner away, but ‘panicked’, raising the gun so it ‘went off’.

The court ordered the destruction of the weapon.

