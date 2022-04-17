Man charged with murdering Marlborough seasonal worker Hiko Lynch prepares for trial

Tongan seasonal worker Hiko Lynch, 23, died in an alleged altercation in central Blenheim last year.

An Auckland man charged with the murder of seasonal worker Hiko Lynch will go to trial in August.

Lynch, 23, was fatally injured in central Blenheim in the early hours of June 20 last year.

Stuff can now name the man accused of his murder as his name suppression lapsed before a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

George Junior Pikaahu, 34, a loader of Mangere, Auckland, has denied three charges; murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and failing to help a detective with a search.

The charges all relate to an alleged altercation on Market St in Blenheim, and subsequent search warrants executed by police later that day.

Peter Uelese, 38, of Lower Hutt, was also charged in connection with the alleged altercation.

He has pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to injure, disorderly behaviour, and failing to help a detective with a search, all also on June 20.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Police cordon off Blenheim’s Market St where Hiko Lynch died on the morning of June 20 during scene investigations.

Pikaahu and Uelese will defend the charges at a two-week jury trial at the High Court in Blenheim starting on August 8.

Lynch was out with two friends celebrating a friend’s birthday the night he was allegedly stabbed.

The Tongan national was in his third year of seasonal work on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, set up to help New Zealand employers hire workers from overseas, mostly the Pacific Islands, when they were unable to employ enough Kiwis.

He was working for Hortus in Marlborough’s vineyards before his death, and had been unable to return home since 2019 due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Flowers and a note signed ‘the Marlborough community’ express sorrow following the death of Hiko Lynch.

Police said at the time initial indications suggested there was an altercation between local RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang from outside Marlborough.

The alleged attack on the three Tongan men had shocked the Marlborough community, with flowers and messages amassing at the scene over the following week expressing apologies and sorrow.