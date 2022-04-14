Reckless driver jailed for three years over Northland crash that killed 13yo

David Brown, 22, was jailed on Thursday for reckless driving causing death and four injuries.

A man who caused a crash which left a young victim “forever 13” has been jailed for his reckless driving.

David Josiah William Brown, 22, refused to listen to the pleas of his victims to stop driving as he reached speeds of up to 150kmh shortly before the 2019 fatal crash in Northland.

At the Whangārei District Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to three years, seven months in prison for reckless driving causing death and four counts of reckless driving causing injury.

Brooke Black/Stuff The crash in Northland’s Ruawai in 2019 killed 13-year-old Deziah Martin and injured four others. (File photo)

Brown and his five friends were driving from Auckland to Dargaville in the early hours of October 19, 2019, with 13-year-old Deziah Martin riding unrestrained in the boot of the car.

READ MORE:

* Victims pleaded for driver to stop before Northland crash killed teen in boot

* Teen driver who crashed stolen car ‘an important voice’ on reckless driving



The car’s front tyres were worn down to their cords, and the driver’s side windscreen wiper fell off during the trip.

Brown took over the driving at Maungaturoto, despite it being in breach of his learner licence conditions and the heavy rain making it hard to see.

He drove recklessly and at speed, including accelerating up to 150kmh, Judge Gene Tomlinson told the court.

Denise Piper/Stuff The Whangārei District Court heard the impact of the crash on Deziah’s family on Thursday. (File photo)

When Brown almost drove into the Wairoa River, all the passengers, including Deziah in the boot, yelled at him to stop and let someone else drive – but he refused.

“There would be real fear, Mr Brown, for those young people to tell you to stop,” the judge told Brown. “This wasn’t a joyride, they were terrified.”

Just north of Ruawai on State Highway 12, at a speed of 140kmh, Brown lost control of the car on an easy, sweeping, right-hand corner.

The car rolled onto its roof and landed in a large drain which had about 30cm of water in it.

Denise Piper/Stuff A sign in Maungaturoto, near the crash site, encourages safe driving. (File photo)

Deziah was trapped in the boot and drowned as a result.

The four other passengers were also injured, with two suffering broken backs, one suffering a break at the base of the skull where it attaches to the spine, and the fourth suffering a broken arm and cuts.

Brown was found to have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system, the active ingredient in cannabis.

Deziah’s stepmother, Ms Evans, told the court the whole family missed Deziah enormously.

Ross Giblin/Stuff David Brown, 22, was jailed for three years, seven months. (File photo)

“My heart hurts, I break all the time for you,” she said in her victim impact statement dedicated to the teenager.

“You would’ve been Sweet 16 this year and I know you had massive plans for your party but now you’re forever 13.”

Judge Tomlinson, who held a minute’s silence for Deziah at the start of the proceedings, acknowledged all the victims had suffered physical, emotional and psychological damage.

But he particularly acknowledged the suffering of Deziah’s father, step-mother and mother – with her dad struggling to put his loss into words.

“It reflects the hopelessness that engulfs victims when a child is taken away.”

The judge said he found it “ridiculously hard to believe” that Brown’s own upbringing was impacted by the death of his father in an earlier car crash, leaving him an orphan at 11.

“For you to repeat that tragedy is beyond words,” the judge told Brown.

Brown suffered from low self-esteem and tried to appear “cool” to fit in, but the opposite happened as a result, Tomlinson said.

He started with a sentence of five-and-a-half years, taking time of for Brown’s guilty plea, youth, genuine remorse and upbringing.

As well as the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $2100 for Deziah’s gravestone and disqualified him from driving for three years.