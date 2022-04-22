Inside job: Security guard gave safe codes to burglar found dead on beach

Jennifer Valk pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary when she appeared at the Nelson District Court on Friday.

On Christmas Eve, Lewis Robertson used safe codes given to him by a security guard to steal $50,000 from The Warehouse. Days later, some of the cash, and Robertson’s skeletal remains, were found on a North Canterbury beach. Blair Ensor reports.

Under the cover of darkness, Lewis Robertson approached The Warehouse in Richmond, near Nelson, carrying a large duffel bag and a hammer he’d bought from a hardware store the previous day.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the 37-year-old had travelled south from the North Island and turned up unannounced at the Giblin St home of Jennifer Valk, his cousin’s partner.

While there, a plan was hatched to burgle The Warehouse, where Valk had worked as a security guard since February.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Valk, shown leaving the Nelson District Court, was a security guard at the Warehouse in Richmond.

The 34-year-old was among only 10 people who knew the codes to two safes in a locked office, known to employees as the “cash room”.

On the evening of December 23, Valk helped another staff member secure the day’s takings in the safes before she headed home for the day.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve, Robertson left her home and made the 1-kilometre walk to the Warehouse.

Valk lay nervously awake in bed. She’d given him the codes to the safes.

Robertson scaled an external ladder on the outside of The Warehouse, climbed onto the roof, and forced open a window. Once inside, he made his way to the cash room and used the hammer to jemmy the door. He then opened the safes using the codes provided by Valk and filled his duffel bag with cash totalling $50,808.

By 2am, Robertson was back at Valk’s home. He showed Valk and his cousin the cash and gave her $3000 for the part she’d played in the crime.

Later that day, Robertson was driven to Blenheim by his cousin, where it’s understood he bought a Subaru sedan for about $4000.

He then drove south along State Highway 1 and was last seen on his own in Amberley on Christmas Day.

In the days that followed, locals started finding cash littered among the rocks and sand on nearby Leithfield Beach about 40km north of Christchurch.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Police remove human remains from Leithfield Beach, north of Christchurch, in January.

On January 6, a woman walking her dog at the northern end of the beach came upon what appeared to be the partial skeletal remains of a person at the high tide mark.

More body parts washed ashore in the days that followed.

Investigators eventually established, with the help of forensic testing, the remains, and a Subaru sedan found abandoned several kilometres north at Amberley Beach, belonged to Robertson.

About $11,000 worth of banknotes stolen from The Warehouse, found in and around a bag on Leithfield Beach, were handed into the police by a good Samaritan.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff About the time Lewis Robertson disappeared, people found banknotes on Leithfield Beach.

Some of the outstanding stolen cash is thought to have been pocketed by others who ventured to the beach to try their luck.

Because of the circumstances of Robertson’s death, and the events that preceded it, police dedicated significant resource to piecing together his final movements to ensure he hadn’t been murdered.

He’s believed to have entered the water on December 26, but it’s unclear exactly where.

Detective Sergeant Dan Isherwood, the officer in charge of the investigation, said there was no evidence to suggest Robertson was a victim of foul play and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

A coronial inquiry would determine how he died.

Given the small pool of people who knew the codes to the safes at The Warehouse, police officers quickly zeroed in on Valk.

She told them she knew what she’d done was wrong, but offered no explanation for her actions.

Security footage at The Warehouse confirmed Robertson’s role in the burglary.

He and Valk were charged jointly with the crime, court documents show.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Robertson burgled the Warehouse in Richmond on Christmas Eve.

Valk first appeared in the Nelson District Court on January 17. On Friday, she pleaded guilty, and was remanded on bail for sentencing next month.

The burglary at The Warehouse was far from Robertson’s first foray into crime.

His record lists convictions for robbery, fraud, drink-driving, threatening to kill a partner and breach of a protection order.

In January 2019, Robertson disabled an alarm and broke into a rural Hastings home - stealing guns, ammunition, a bank card and two locked safes containing valuable jewellery, the Hawke’s Bay Today reported at the time.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for what his lawyer described as an opportunistic crime.