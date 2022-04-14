Man arrested with drugs, cash and gun as part of police gang operation

Operation Bloodhound has been ongoing since March 21. (File photo)

A 37-year-old man has arrested after police found a significant amount of methamphetamine, cash, and a firearm, at a Napier address.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday, charged with a number of drug-dealing offences.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said in a statement the search warrant was executed as part of Operation Bloodhound – an ongoing operation to disrupt gang activities in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“This is a great result which reflects our ongoing focus to disrupt criminal behaviour and reduce community harm,” de Lange said.

“Police remain committed to combating criminal activities and ensuing our communities are safe and feel safe.”

Operation Bloodhound has been ongoing since March 21 and more than 30 Mongrel Mob and Black Power members and associates have been arrested. More than 30 guns have been seized.

Earlier this month a 54-year-old man was arrested after police received intelligence about homemade firearms and other weapons.