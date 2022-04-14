Human rights are for everyone, former prisoner tells High Court judge

Arthur Taylor has been giving closing submissions to a high court judge over his claim for damages.

The Crown’s approach to defeating claims of ill-treatment in prison was deny, deny, frustrate, go to court then out-resource them, former prisoner Arthur Taylor​ has told a judge hearing his damages claim.

Taylor is asking for more than $1 million over the conditions he was kept in during his time in prisons.

Taylor spent about 38 years in prison for various offences. He studied law and took many cases against Corrections and others, fighting for his own and other prisoners’ rights.

He has said his rights were breached under the sections of the Bill of Rights that prevent torture or cruel treatment and the right of prisoners to be treated with dignity and respect.

READ MORE:

* Former prisoner Arthur Taylor misled the court about his treatment, Crown says

* Prisoner not tortured or treated cruelly, Attorney-General's lawyer tells judge

* Former prisoner Arthur Taylor seeking $1m over conditions in prison

* Prisoner voting rights to be restored ahead of 2020 election

* Prisoner's fight to overturn election results dismissed



He began his closing submissions to Justice Andru Isac​ at the High Court in Wellington on Thursday.

Taylor said he was only asking them to obey the law.

“I am simply asking the courts to instruct them to comply with the laws and regulations. They don’t like that.”

Taylor has claimed he was unlawfully segregated, strip searched, had his Truth newspaper banned, and was transferred to another prison while he was unconscious. He also had other issues with being locked down for hours every day and with access to medical treatment after fires in the unit and access to rehabilitation.

“You’ve seen the photos of the cells. Imagine being locked in one of those for 23 hours a day,” he told the judge.

Taylor said he could not see how The Truth newspaper affected the security of the prison.

He said when you knew something was illegal it hurt more because they are saying they don’t give a damn,

”It goes right to your dignity.”

The Crown has said Taylor was not tortured or treated cruelly, and his accounts were fabrications.

Justice Isac reserved his decision.