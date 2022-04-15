Three more charged after drug syndicate allegedly imported more than 7000 litres of GBL

On November 17, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson addressed the media after Wellington police seized the largest amount of GBL, known as the "date rape" drug, in New Zealand's history. (Video first published November 2020).

Two men and a woman are the latest to be charged in a significant Wellington police drug investigation involving the importation of GBL, bringing the number of people alleged to be part of the syndicate to 18.

The arrests this week followed search warrants in the Coromandel, Waikato, and Auckland and led police to uncover a clandestine drug lab, a cannabis growing operation, weapons, and $7000 in cash.

All three have been charged with possession for supply of GBL, (gamma-butyrolactone), also known as liquid ecstasy, rinse, fantasy, or sometimes as a "date rape" drug.

Supplied/Police Hundreds of litres of GBL were found by police, making it the largest seizure of the drug in New Zealand history.

The joint investigation involving police and Customs, dubbed Operation Skipjack, dates back to 2020 when police seized the largest amount of GBL in the country’s history, at an Ōwhiro Bay property in Wellington.

Since then, police have laid more than 50 charges for various roles in the syndicate, which is alleged to have imported more than 7000 litres of the drug into the country.

The amount equates to more than a billion dollars in community harm, based on the Ministry of Health drug harm index, and equates to $28 million in street value if sold at $20 for a 3-5ml dose.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said police are now working with Customs and overseas and New Zealand agencies to identify prevention measures that will make it more difficult to import drugs like GBL.

supplied/Police Drums of the drug, also known as liquid ecstasy, rinse, fantasy, were seized at a Wellington property in 2020.

This includes connecting with relevant overseas organisations, educating overseas business communities about the drug, and analysing the methods of importation.

Previously, police seized $60,000 in cash, three firearms including a semi-automatic, 70 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, eutylone – a synthetic cathinone – and another clandestine lab as part of the operation.

GBL is often used interchangeably with gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), but is more potent.

Users of the drug report relaxing, euphoric effects, but it can result in hallucinations, drowsiness, dizziness, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.

It's known to be so powerful even a small increase in dose can lead to unconsciousness and death.

In 2020, Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand reported an increase in harm caused by GBL and GHB, including an increase in people reporting to emergency departments with GBL overdoses, particularly in the Wellington region.