Ammunition, synthetic drugs, cash found at Bay of Plenty man's house

Some of the synthetic drugs seized by police at the Te Teko man's house

Ammunition, synthetic drugs and more than $30,000 in cash has seen a Bay of Plenty man arrested and facing numerous charges.

The 26-year-old from Te Teko was charged after a search warrant was conducted on a house on Thursday.

Police allegedly found more than 3,000 bags of synthetic drugs, packaged and ready for sale, along with a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs.

The street value of the synthetic drugs is estimated to be approximately $65,000.

Along with the drugs police found more than $30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of different calibres of ammunition, and a stolen 2020 Toyota Hilux valued at $52,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Saturday, charged with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.

Further charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of the synthetic drugs seized.