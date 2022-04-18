Killers and sex offenders among almost 900 permanent name suppressions granted in five years

More than 800 convicted criminals were granted permanent name suppression in the last five years.

Every year hundreds of convicted criminals are being given name permanent name suppression, even some found guilty of killing.

Between 2017 and 2021, 889​ convicted criminals were granted permanent name suppression, according to information released under the Official Information Act by the Ministry of Justice.

Just over 60 per cent (542) were granted to those guilty of sexual offending.

Where sexual crimes are concerned, automatic name suppression is given to victims and can be granted to defendants in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Across those five years there were also 20 people who were convicted of homicide and related offences who permanently had their names suppressed.

The number of convicted criminals granted permanent name suppression in that time has remained relatively even year-on-year, with the highest number (205) granted in 2017 while the fewest (153) were last year.

The statistics also showed that 672 who were eventually found innocent were granted name suppression - fewer than those convicted.

Supplied Parker's disciplinary tribunal hearing happened on December 15, and did not result in her losing her teaching licence.

Suppression can also be discretionary, giving judges the power to grant it if they determine publication of the person’s identity would cause “extreme hardship” to the defendant or a person connected with the defendant.

Public law expert Graeme Edgeler​ said he was “surprised there are that many” permanent name suppressions issued to those convicted in homicide cases.

He said in those cases it was unlikely to be murder, but rather those aiding killers, or convictions for lesser crimes, such as dangerous driving causing death.

But he said permanent suppression was “very rare”. Statistics from the Ministry of Justice show just how infrequent it is, with only 0.3 per cent of those convicted of a crime in the last five years given permanent name suppression.

Barrister Robert Stewart​ agreed with Edgeler, adding it was often a victim or a victim's family asking for suppression in cases where permanent name suppression was granted to a convicted defendant.

He said under the Criminal Procedure Act, a lot of weight was given to the views of victims and their families.

Stewart said there were also instances where suppressions were granted to protect others with name suppression who might be directly linked to the defendant.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Lawyer Robert Stewart said there were cases when victims or their families argued for suppression for defendants.

But he said “it’s not a slam dunk” when the threshold for name suppression is reached, nor is it entirely indefinite.

Should circumstance of the defendant significantly change, the court has the power to review and revoke suppression orders at any time.

Last year Radio NZ revealed Pākehā were granted name suppression three times more often than Māori, even though the latter were convicted and charged with more crimes.

While Māori were charged with 43 per cent of crimes in 2020, they only accounted for 17 per cent of the interim and final name suppression granted, according to Ministry of Justice Statistics.

In comparison, Pākehā were charged with 36 per cent of crimes, yet were granted 65 per cent of interim and final name suppression decisions.