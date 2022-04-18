Man appears in court charged with killing carer

Val Heaney, 64, was isolating at home with Covid-19 when she was .

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a carer isolating at home with Covid-19.

Val Heaney was found dead inside her home in Bromley, Christchurch, on April 4.

On Monday, two weeks later, a 42-year-old man appeared by video-link in the Christchurch District Court, charged with murdering Heaney.

The charge sheets allege Heaney was killed on April 3, a day before her body was found.

READ MORE:

* Police investigation follows strong lines of inquiry, into death of woman isolating at home



Justice Jane McMeeken granted the man interim name suppression and remanded him in custody.

He will next appear in the High Court at Christchurch on May 6.

Heaney’s death was initially treated as “unexplained”. However, after an autopsy it was upgraded to a homicide inquiry.

On Saturday, after the man was arrested, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the alleged killer was known to Heaney.

She thanked the community for their “support and co-operation” throughout the investigation.

“I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Val’s family at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police were called to Val Heaney’s Walcot St home on April 4.

Heaney’s family earlier released a statement, saying they were grieving the loss of a “much-loved family member”.

“Our family has been inundated with support, and we are grateful for this,” they said.

“Val was a carer for people with intellectual disabilities, and a community support worker, which is testament to the kind, wonderful person she was.”

The family were grateful for the support from police and Victim Support and were “desperate to know exactly what happened to Val”.

Heaney previously worked as a carer at a provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities.

She later worked as a community support worker at Brackenridge, a charitable organisation that provides support to children, young people and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Her daughter, Natasha, who had Down syndrome, died last year. The pair used to go on tours with Identity Tours where Heaney volunteered for about two years.

Heaney’s daughter lived at the Henderson Community House for a few years before her death.

The house’s manager, Kirsty Crossley, said Heaney was a regular visitor at the home and became friends with many of the staff members, she said.

Her daughter’s death last year was something Heaney “was coming to terms with slowly”, but she continued to stay in touch and visited the home.

Heaney had a “big heart” and “big personality, a straight shooter”, Crossley said.