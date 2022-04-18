Police appeal for information after aggravated robbery in Far North

Police are looking for help to identify this man, in relation to an aggravated robbery in Coopers Beach, Far North, on Saturday.

Kaitāia police are appealing for help to identify a man after an aggravated robbery in Doubtless Bay on Saturday.

The robbery took place about 7.30pm on April 16, at a store on State Highway 10 in Coopers Beach – a popular holiday destination.

Police have released a photo of a man wearing a black hoodie, with the hood pulled up, and blue jeans.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police are urging anyone with information to help identify the person to come forward. (File photo)

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and has information to help identify the person, is urged to come forward and speak with police.

On Monday morning, a police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and there is no update to the case.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 220417/7949, or calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.