Public urged to keep eyes out for stolen snow gear listed on buy-sell websites

Three SnowMoto bikes have been stolen from a storage container, leaving their owner devastated.

A forensic DNA test has been done to help uncover who stole $100,000 worth of gear from a small Otago snow bike business.

Three snow bikes and a container full of new snow gear were stolen form a private property near Garston, northern Southland, sometime between March 9 and April 14, Snowmoto owner Hamish Goodall said.

The snow bikes were unique to Snowmoto, which used them for guided tours up in the snowy hills, he said. Goodall’s company is based in Queenstown but he was storing the bikes and gear further south on a friend’s property.

“I’m pretty gutted aye, so close to winter and the middle of getting everything ready. With a new business and a new family and juggling time with them ... it’s just delayed me hours of work.

“If they can return all the gear and bikes, that’d be bloody tops.”

Goodall reported the stolen gear to police and a forensics team was sent to the property over the long weekend. Goodall said some DNA evidence was taken.

He called on the public to look out for any branded Snowmoto gear, as well as new helmets, jackets, gloves and snow gear listed on buy-sell websites.

SUPPLIED Three of the eight bikes owned by SnowMoto were stored in the container that was broken into.

Goodall’s three bikes, valued at $25,000 each, were insured, but the gear he believed was worth another $25,000 was not.

The bikes and gear were placed in the container for the summer. It sat about 2 kilometres off State Highway 6 near Garston and on private property. Goodall believed the thief knew what they were after.

He opened the business in 2018 and said the Covid-19 pandemic had been tough to navigate through.

Supplied Goodall is offering a reward for the return of all the stolen gear.

Goodall has a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old at home and was “gutted" to learn the gear was stolen while he was home with his newborn.

However, he could see the bright side of an exciting season ahead with the return of international tourists.

“We will get back in action, we will back and better than ever.”

Any information on the theft should be reported to Queenstown police.