Hair pulling, tong stabbing at entrance to Kmart in Hamilton

Police are investigating a scrap between Kmart security staff and two women that included hair pulling and a person being assaulted with cooking tongs.

The incident happened in the central Hamilton Kmart building on Bryce St before midnight on Saturday.

Police were called to a report of an assault at 11.38pm, where two people had been injured but declined medical assistance, a police spokesperson said.

A video posted on social media shows staff attempting to stop two women who appear to be trying to leave with a trolley full of items including clothes.

Kmart staff appear to have stopped them at the door and the video shows one of the women in a black puffer jacket dragging a female security guard by the hair.

The security woman is trying to free herself, kicking out at the woman, while a man wearing a red hat, red shorts and red shoes attempts to break up the situation.

The other alleged offender uses tongs to swipe and stab the security woman in the back, while her co-offender still has her locks in hand.

The woman with the tongs is then seen coming back inside and trying to grab items from a tipped over trolley and trying to walk out the door.

It's not clear whether anything was taken in the fracas but police enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.