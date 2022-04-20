No extradition to China for murder suspect before April 30

A New Zealand resident China wants to extradite to face a murder charge has a short reprieve to ask for help from the United Nations human rights committee.

Kyung Yup Kim​ says he is innocent and has been fighting extradition for a decade fearing torture and an unfair trial. Chinese authorities suspect him of "intentional homicide”.

Last week the Supreme Court issued a majority judgment that upheld the decision to surrender Kim for extradition.

Kim’s senior lawyer, Tony Ellis​, says the fight to stop the extradition will be taken offshore to the United Nations human rights committee.

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi​ is now in charge of the extradition decision, which a previous justice minister originally made, and so far has declined to comment on the Supreme Court judgment on Kim’s case.

However, his office has confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has told Kim that no steps would be taken to surrender him to China before April 30.

In the meantime Kim’s lawyers planned to ask the UN human rights committee for interim measures to avoid him suffering irreparable harm before the committee can make its decision, Ellis said.

A state’s failure to abide by interim measures would be a breach of its obligation under the relevant international treaty, according to a 2017 United Nations informal guide for states.

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi will be asked to stop the extradition because of Kim's ill-health.

Faafoi has also been asked to reconsider the extradition decision based on Kim’s failing health. The Supreme Court was told Kim, who turns 47 this year, has a small brain tumour, liver and kidney disease and severe depression.

If Faafoi declined to stop extradition on health grounds Kim’s lawyers could ask the high court to review his decision, with the possibility of a renewed round of appeals.

In its decision last week the Supreme Court said the assurances China had given, particularly about fair trial rights and not being subject to torture, were a reasonable basis for Faafoi’s decision.

The majority decision of three of judges outraged human rights campaigners and Ellis called it “appalling”.

Lawyer Tony Ellis says the Supreme Court's decision is appalling for human rights.

“It's an appalling human rights decision watering down the protections against torture and fair trial,” he said. “No developed country for quite some time has agreed to extradite somebody to China because of its poor human rights record.”

Two judges were overruled in wanting Faafoi to consider the extradition request afresh.

Kim was born in South Korea but came to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has other family here including two daughters. He lives in Auckland.

Kim denies the Chinese allegation that he killed a young woman, Peiyun Chen, during a December 2009 visit to Shanghai.

In Shanghai Kim rented a flat where Chinese police say they found evidence implicating him in a killing.

In May 2011 China asked for him to be extradited. The request included an assurance that, if convicted, the death penalty would not be imposed.

Later more assurances were given through diplomatic channels including on the right to a fair trial and to not use torture.

Critics said the assurances could not be trusted but the Crown told the appeal hearing that China had powerful incentives to stick to the assurances about Kim because it wants international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

Kim spent more than five years in custody while he fought the extradition attempt, and more than two years on bail that was effectively house arrest. The conditions were relaxed in July 2019.