Security guards powerless in Kmart fracas, association pushes for ability to detain offenders

Kmart in central Hamilton was the scene of a tussle between alleged offenders and security staff (file photo).

Security guards need more clout to deal with offenders in retail situations, an industry body says.

At the moment, all they can do is defend themselves – and a crime science researcher warns that determined shoplifters will exploit any “chink in the security armour”.

The comments follow a scuffle between two women and Kmart security staff in Hamilton at the weekend, which included hair-pulling and a person being assaulted with cooking tongs, and was caught on video.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and charged her with aggravated assault, aggravated injury, shoplifting and theft. Another 26-year-old woman is wanted for arrest.

The women allegedly got into a scrap with Hamilton Kmart security staff just before midnight on Saturday at the Bryce St Kmart.

Police were called and two injured people declined medical assistance, a police spokesperson said.

A video posted online appeared to show staff trying to stop two women leaving with a trolley full of items.

A security guard was dragged by the hair by one alleged offender, while another swiped and stabbed at the guard’s back with tongs.

Getty Images Individual companies decide what a security guard should do with offenders (file photo).

New Zealand Security Association Gary Morrison said, effectively, security guards have no powers in the retail sector.

“They don’t have the power of arrest as they are there as normal citizens. What they have is the ability to defend themselves with reasonable force.”

Morrison said a citizen’s arrest is an option, but depends on the situation and particularly the danger to themselves, and to others in that store, and each store can have differing policies.

He would like more power and abilities for security guards, but that would need to be linked with the licensing and training.

“The increased power would be around detaining people when necessary, not a citizen's arrest but along those lines, until police can take it further.

“We are lobbying the government for them to review the act and have greater clarity around the licensing.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Effectively, security guards have no powers in the retail sector, New Zealand Security Association Gary Morrison said (file photo).

All security officers must have a security licence, which requires training on basic conflict management and knowledge of the law, Morrison said.

Security guards who create an active presence and move around the store are likely to deter opportunistic shoplifters, senior lecturer at Te Puna Haumaru NZ Institute for Security and Crime Science, Lisa Tompson said – though there’s limited research.

“But what security guards might not be so effective at is those shoplifters who have been around the block a bit, and they have witnessed or heard through their associates that security guards may be ineffective for whatever reason, they may not have given chase or something like that, which could be store policy.”

“Determined offenders, once they’ve found a chink in the security armour, they will exploit. And if they know they can get away with it, they will push it, because suddenly the pros outweigh the cons.”

Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange was disappointed and shocked at the Kmart incident.

“No one, no matter what job they have, should be subject to an attack of this kind.”

“I would welcome a conversation about how security guards could be more supported moving forward to prevent further incidents like this in the future.”

National MP David Bennett said security guards are in a difficult position, but police ultimately have the authority to deal with the situation.

“Maybe there needs to be a better mechanism in place, so police can help the security guards. But people need to treat them with respect, but obviously these alleged offenders didn’t.”

He doesn’t believe security guards need more power at this stage.

“There is a reason why we have police, and they’re trained with specific skills and trained for. They are holders of the law, ultimately they are the ones that have the authority.”