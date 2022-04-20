Two men charged with swapping out driver after fatal crash that killed two

Emergency services at Halswell Junction Road near the intersection of Shands Road in Hornby following a serious car crash that claimed the lives of Mark Graham Eric Nicholl and William John Clark.

Two people have been charged with allegedly being involved in a driver swap after a crash that claimed the lives of two men.

Ricky William Nicholl, 30, and Matthew Allan Gibbons, 21, were both charged with “wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by swapping drivers seat” [sic] following a fatal crash on Halswell Junction Rd in Christchurch on September 25 last year.

Ricky Nicholl has been remanded to be back in court on May 10, while Gibbons is scheduled to appear again on May 11.

Stuff reported earlier the crash occurred when a Subaru WRX collided with a ute on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd in Hornby, shortly after 7.30pm.

Mark Graham Eric Nicholl, 30, and William John Clark, 29, were killed in the crash, while Jayden Nicholl was seriously injured.

NZ POLICE Mark Nicholl was killed in the crash.

Shanan Nicholl, 28, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing the deaths, and one count of dangerous driving causing injury.

He is scheduled to be back in court on May 10.

A fourth person, a 54-year-old man from Linwood, has been charged with three counts of being party to Shanan Nicholl driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner.

He has also been remanded to May 10.