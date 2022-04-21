Home detention for woman who assaulted child with metal fire poker and spoons

Maraea Thersa Alexis Falwasser earlier pleaded guilty to a representative charge of injuring with intent to injure.

A woman who beat a young girl with a metal fire poker, a wooden rolling pin and spoons over a missing wallet has been sentenced to nine months’ home detention.

Maraea Theresa Alexis Falwasser appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

The 44-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to a representative charge of injuring with intent to injure.

According to the summary of facts, Falwasser was unable to find her wallet on October 19, 2021, and suspected the girl had taken it.

Falwasser took the girl to the girl’s home to look for it.

After having trouble finding the wallet, the young girl said it was at school.

Falwasser became angry. She took a wooden rolling pin and struck the girl on the hand, demanding she tell her where the wallet was.

When the child was still unable to find the wallet, Falwasser assaulted her again.

“She used a wooden spoon to strike the victim to the body and head. Due to the force used the spoon broke, so the defendant got another spoon... While striking the victim again to her body, this spoon also broke,” the summary of facts said.

Falwasser then picked up a metal fire poker and struck the girl numerous times across her bottom.

During the sustained assault, Falwasser pulled the victim from under a bed by her hair while she was searching for the wallet.

The victim sustained numerous injuries all over her body, including bruising and swelling to her right hand, which she had raised to protect her head.

When spoken to by police, Falwasser admitted what happened and said she became angry because she believed the victim was lying about not knowing where the wallet was.

“She states she lost control and has expressed remorse for her actions,” the summary said.

Falwasser’s lawyer, Josh Lucas, told the court she was “remorseful” and accepted what she did was “grievously wrong”.

She had undergone rehabilitation treatment and had been described as an “extremely positive, hard-working person”, who had never made excuses for what happened.

“She’s on the right path now,” Lucas said.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the photos of the young girl’s injuries were “really appalling”.

“That shows how completely out of control you were that day,” he told Falwasser.

In deciding what to sentence her to, the judge took into account her remorse and sense of shame.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Falwasser was “not a bad person”, but through stress and other circumstances she “behaved very badly that day”.

“What you did can not be swept under the carpet, you have to be held accountable, to be punished. Your conduct needs to be denounced.”

He sentenced her to nine months’ home detention with conditions including to attend any counselling, treatment or programme as directed by a probation officer.

“You and others need to clearly understand that the courts must be resolute in the protection of children,” he told her.