Man arrested for allegedly dealing meth near Blenheim school

Police conducted an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine, which resulted in one man’s arrest.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged on suspected methamphetamine dealing near a school in Blenheim.

Blenheim Police said in a statement on Thursday they had conducted a three month-long investigation into the supply of methamphetamine, known as ‘Operation DES’.

A search warrant was executed at a Whitney St property on Wednesday morning and the man has since been charged with offering to supply methamphetamine and selling cannabis.

Police said further charges are likely.

READ MORE:

* A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX airport after Barbados trip with Rihanna

* Wellington's Mahanga Bay occupiers say they are in it for the long haul

* Security guard keeps licence after repeatedly punching patron



A second search warrant was also executed by police on Wednesday morning in the Springlands area of Blenheim, which was related to the 41-year-old’s alleged offending.

Police seized both cannabis and items consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine during these search warrants.

The man was remanded in custody and will appear in Blenheim District court on Thursday.

Police said they are committed to helping protect the Marlborough community from drug harm.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has already happened.