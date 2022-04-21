Street racer crackdown: Impounded cars, arrest, and infringement notices in Waikato police operation

A stolen vehicle, arrests and infringement notices were handed out by police to illegal street racers (file photo).

Six vehicles were ordered off the road as police clamped down on Waikato street racers in the leadup to Easter.

The vehicles were said to be defective or unsafe. Six further vehicles were impounded by police and 42 infringement notices were issued on Thursday night.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered, and two people are facing drink-driving charges, and one person was arrested for drug offending.

Police undertook the operation, which involved officers from all over the North Island and vehicle inspectors from Waka Kotahi, Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The evening after the operation, there was just one complaint about illegal street racing activity, Western Waikato Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said (file photo).

“This phase of the ongoing Operation Shadow focused primarily on the safety and compliance of vehicles associated with a group of antisocial road users.

“We know these vehicles are often heavily modified, and while many have been done legally and well, some take shortcuts and this can have unexpected consequences.”

He said cars are designed to work as a unit, as a whole, and not be altered.

“For example, if you lower a vehicle this can negatively impact the vehicle’s ability to steer, brake, and corner and can have unexpected effects on these components.”

Loughrin said the operation which started in July 2019, went well into the early hours of Easter Friday.

“Most pleasing is the immediate effect that the operation had on illegal street racing, with just only one complaint of illegal street racing activity that evening.

“This is a real positive for the community,” Loughrin said.