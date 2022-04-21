501 deportee named as Mosgiel dairy robbery co-accused

Police at the scene of an alleged robbery at a Mosgiel dairy on March 3. (Video first published on March 4, 2022)

A co-accused behind the alleged aggravated robbery of a Mosgiel dairy, which involved a claw hammer, can now be named.

Corey Young, of Invercargill, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery and dangerous driving.

His counsel, David More, entered a not guilty plea on the aggravated robbery charge and elected trial by jury.

Young, a ‘501’ who had been deported from Australia, was remanded in custody until a bail hearing later this month.

Earlier this month his co-accused, Alistair John McFarlane, 31, appeared on a charge of aggravated robbery.

He was remanded without plea until his next scheduled appearance next month.

The pair allegedly robbed the Mosgiel Mini Mart, on Gordon Rd, on the night of March 3.

A claw hammer was used in the robbery, with tobacco and cigarettes stolen.

The dairy owner suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

He has since returned to work.