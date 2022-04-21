'This isn’t a victim impact statement, it’s a ‘survivor statement’, woman tells dad who raped her

The victim was described by Judge Russell Collins as “a courageous, very capable woman”. (File photo)

“This isn’t a Victim Impact Statement, it’s a ‘Survivor Statement’ because why should I live a life as a victim?”

So said a young woman to the father who raped and sexually abused her over four years when she was aged between 12 and 16, in what was one of the most powerful victim impact statements read in the Napier District Court.

“I hope you see what I’ve overcome, how I’ve grown now, where I am now and no it’s not because of you. Because I know for a fact now, I would be so much more if I had the love and support of parents, mentors, and friends. I know this now. Because I feel it. My Life, My Body, My Future. – it was always mine, even back then as a child. I’m only learning this now as an adult,” she said.

The woman’s mother, found guilty by a jury of knowing the woman was at risk of sexual offending but failing to protect her, will be sentenced in June. Neither parent can be named as it would lead to the woman’s identification.

One of the convictions involved the man encouraging his son, the woman’s brother, to sexually abuse her.

The woman stood, weeping, supported on one side by a detective; the other by her partner, and spoke directly at her father, who sat in the dock, as she recounted the impact of his offending.

“How many [her age]-year-old girls see a specialist once a week, have ‘frequent flyers’ to the GP because every mental element and physical element has compounded and sometimes, I feel as frail as a 90-year-old,” she said.

“The thought of someone showing care, compassion and love actually repulsed me and took a lot of work to become accustomed to it. I felt no security in the bonds that I form with people. I have had to mature so quickly, become an ‘instant adult’ like a seedling having to compete with trees around me - becoming whittled, twisted, and weakened as I grow. I’ve been sexualised, objectified, and it’s damaged my self-worth in my younger years,” she said.

“Not only has my current career been affected by the court case, but my future career as well. I’ve had to take so much time off, much of the time I financially couldn’t afford to. My future career has been crippled by this, I have had to hide the fact that I have ‘seizures’ under emotional stress and as a result of PTSD,” she said.

She attributed much of her ability to cope to her partner, who had “held a mirror up, so I can see the pain, hurt and beauty I’ve buried down inside myself”.

“My life starts now! I was promised as a child that the cycle of abuse would end, and that mine and my siblings’ lives would be better than the childhoods of those who ‘raised’ me. It angers and pains me that this has gone on for far too long. I have lived my life feeling shameful, like a disappointment because I had not lived up to the expectations of those, I thought were parents – who are now just strangers” she said.

She described the trauma of having to read her Oranga Tamariki file, of having her character questioned, of the years of teachers and others wondering why she could not focus, of missing school, on being brought up thinking a diet of dry noodles or dry fruit loops without milk was normal, of the numerous medications she was on, and of never having attended social events, or dancing.

The father was found guilty after a jury trial in February on charges of rape and unlawful sexual connection with his daughter on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2018.

Judge Russell Collins, who was also the trial judge, told the man “you may well continue to deny your offending”.

“That’s your absolute right, but you need to appreciate that not one juror thought that what you had to say might reasonably be true ... Every juror was sure that what [the woman] had to say was true,” Collins said.

He also said it would be impossible for hearing the woman’s “chilling” victim impact statement “to suggest for a moment that she wasn’t telling the truth”.

“What you did was grave indeed. It is among the most serious offending a judge is called upon to deal with.”

The judge said he had read all submissions, and “in the absence of any mitigating circumstances at all, the [sentence] starting point becomes the end point”.

He sentenced the man to 14 years in jail with a minimum non-parole period of six years and four months.

The man was given a first strike, and he would be registered on the child sex offender register.

