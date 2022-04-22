Man charged after allegedly punching journalist repeatedly in the head

An early snapshot of the red zone occupation in Christchurch, which has since dwindled to about 12 people.

An occupier of the red zone “freedom village” in Christchurch has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a Stuff journalist repeatedly in the head.

The camp set up in Burwood, on the east of the city, appeared shortly after anti-mandate protestors camping at Cranmer Square were moved on by the city council and police.

Two Stuff journalists visited the site earlier this month to speak with the occupants and report their findings. Some occupants asked them to leave and when the journalists explained they were on public land and had a right to be there, one camper became physical and allegedly assaulted a journalist.

Police have summoned a 51-year-old man to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 26, charged with assault, a police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Burwood residents want 'antisocial, aggressive' Freedom Village gone

* 'Freedom village' sets up camp in Christchurch's residential red zone

* Members of multiple gangs involved in double shooting near Christchurch



STACY SQUIRES The Cranmer Square anti-mandate protest is packing up after having come to an agreement with police to do so. (First published March 8, 2022)

The “freedom village” – which angered some local residents, was slammed by local hapū and had links to Kyle Chapman, the former leader of far-right group NZ National Front – was told to move on from the red zone last week, and again on Wednesday.

Occupants claimed they did not see or hear the council’s first notice to leave.

There were about 12 people still at the site on Thursday and 31 complaints had been made to the council about the camp to date.

Occupiers using trees for firewood and defecating at the site were the contents of some complaints.

“We confirmed that we would not be engaging in broader discussions with the group regarding their claims of legitimately occupying the site,” Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.

Council staff, supported by the police, would continue to meet with the group to expedite a peaceful resolution to the situation, he said.