Two arrested for unlawful hunting on Bay of Plenty forestry land

Two men – a 31-year-old and 27-year-old - are facing unlawful hunting charges in the Bay of Plenty (file photo).

Two men are facing unlawful hunting charges in relation to being caught on a forestry block in the Bay of Plenty.

The men were found hunting on Tui Glen Farm, near Kawerau on Wednesday, police senior sergeant Tristan Murray said in a statement.

One of the men was a firearms licence holder, and his licence will now be subject to revocation procedures.

A 31-year-old man will be appearing in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday and a 27-year-old man will be appearing in Tauranga District Court on May 29.

Murray said police are very concerned about this type of offending as it can be extremely dangerous.

“Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk, and it could have potentially fatal consequences.”

Police urge all landowners and managers to call police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.

Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or permits from the Department of Conservation.