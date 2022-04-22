Convicted killer admits visiting red-light district while on parole

Timothy David Taylor in the High Court in Christchurch during his 2002 trial for the murder of Lisa Blakie.

The killer of Timaru hitchhiker Lisa Blakie has admitted breaching his parole by visiting sex workers in Christchurch’s red-light district.

Timothy David Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Taylor was jailed for murdering Lisa Blakie after she caught a ride with him on February 2, 2000, while hitchhiking from Christchurch to the West Coast.

The 20-year-old’s bruised body was found four days later under a boulder in a stream near Porters Pass on State Highway 73.

READ MORE:

* Convicted killer Tim Taylor denies breaching release conditions

* Convicted killer recalled to prison after 13 visits to Christchurch’s red-light district

* Lisa Blakie's murderer granted parole 21 years after killing Timaru woman



Taylor – who had an extensive criminal record including rape, supplying drugs and kidnapping – was convicted after the Crown argued Blakie, who had worked in the sex industry, was killed in an attack motivated by robbery and sex.

Taylor had a pokie addiction at the time and was short of cash. He was also a regular user of sex workers.

In April last year, Taylor was released on parole to live in Christchurch under strict conditions.

According to the summary of facts, Taylor found work and progressed to the “green status” of his reintegration programme which allowed him to submit proposals to travel to approved sponsors’ homes over weekends.

Supplied Lisa Blakie was murdered in 2000. Taylor, the man convicted of her murder, was recalled to prison in December 2021.

A review of his electronic monitoring bracelet showed Taylor had deviated from his approved outings numerous times. When this was discussed with Taylor, he admitted he had instead been frequenting Christchurch’s red-light district.

“Following Mr Taylor’s explanation that he was seeking out the services of the same prostitute, a decision was made for Mr Taylor to be exited from the programme immediately.”

Taylor was recalled to prison in December and the recall was made final in January. He was also charged with breach of his release conditions.

On Friday, Judge Raoul Neave said that even if he imposed the maximum penalty on Taylor, he would have already served that sentence. Therefore, Taylor was convicted and discharged.

Taylor will remain in prison until the Parole Board approves his release. His next hearing is scheduled for May.