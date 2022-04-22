Two men charged after serious assault in eastern Bay of Plenty bar

Two men are to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Friday in connection to a serious assault (file photo)

Two men have been charged in relation to serious assault in an eastern Bay of Plenty bar.

Two people were assaulted at an Edgecumbe bar on April 9, with one suffering serious facial injuries.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault with intent to injure.

The two men have also been charged with a burglary of an Edgecumbe address on April 5.

They are scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Friday.