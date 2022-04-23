Paremata highway reopened after police incident

People on the highway were asked to drive with caution.

Northbound lanes on State Highway 59 have reopened after a “police incident” this morning at Paremata, in Porirua.

Police would not confirm further details on Saturday morning, but are understood to have been at the scene since about 7.30am.

Northbound lanes were affected for several hours but Waka Kotahi confirmed the road had fully opened at 9.40am.

Waka Kotahi reported earlier there was a lane shift in place “due to a police incident”. The Transport Agency asked people to drive with caution and follow directions of emergency services.

The highway was the main route to and from Welllington city, prior to the opening of Transmission Gully.