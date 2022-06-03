Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after 6-year-old son killed in fiery crash

Niklas Gebhardt appears in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday.

A man was driving up to 130kph when his car vaulted off a stopbank, smashed into a tree 24 metres away and burst into flames, killing his 6-year-old son.

Niklas Gebhardt, 32, was reportedly seen overtaking a car at high speed shortly before he failed to take a corner and crashed into a stopbank on Lehmans Rd, Rangiora, on November 5, 2019.

Screams were heard by neighbours moments after the crash, followed by a loud bang as the car caught fire, killing his 6-year-old son, Lachlan.

On Friday, Gebhardt pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander. He did not seek bail, and would be sentenced on August 3.

SUPPLIED Lachlan Gebhardt, aged 6, was killed in a crash caused by his father, Niklas Gebhardt, on November 5, 2019.

Gebhardt had shared custody of his son with his ex-partner, Kim Manson. Lachlan spent half the week with each parent.

According to the summary of facts, Gebhardt texted Manson at 8.18am on November 5 asking if he could pick Lachlan up later that day.

It was Manson’s turn to have Lachlan, but she agreed and Gebhardt picked Lachlan up about 4pm from the Dudley Park Aquatic Centre in Rangiora.

They headed north out of Rangiora and onto Lehmans Rd, where Gebhardt began to drive over the 80kph speed limit.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Gebhardt pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday. He is pictured here in 2011.

About 1 kilometre before the end of Lehmans Rd, he overtook another car then swerved back into his lane sharply to avoid colliding with an oncoming car.

He continued driving at high speed towards the end of Lehmans Rd where it turns right sharply and becomes River Rd.

The bend has an advisory speed limit of 25kph, but Gebhardt did not brake or attempt to slow the car as he approached it. He made no attempt to swerve or take the corner.

He sped off the sealed road and onto the grass, striking the bottom corner of the speed sign and vaulting off a stopbank.

The police serious crash unit later calculated the car travelled about 24m horizontally and 7m vertically before smashing into a tree. Gebhardt was driving about 130kph when the car became airborne.

Several members of the public saw the crash and rushed to help as the car burst into flames.

One passerby was able to pull Gebhardt from the wreckage as the fire began to spread, but the flames became too intense for them to check if anyone else was inside.

Once out of the car Gebhardt was heard saying: “Put me back in, swap me with my son, I want to swap.

“My son’s in the back, he’s such a good boy, he’s such a nice boy, I want to swap.

“I need a bullet.”

Gebhardt, who suffered burns to about 30% of his body and fractured his femur, was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death. The charge was later upgraded to manslaughter.

Gebhardt earlier told police he could not recall anything about the crash itself or speeding along Lehmans Rd beforehand.

In September 2020, Gebhardt walked into the Christchurch Central police station, took off his clothes and refused to put them back on. He asked police officers to put him in prison.

When he appeared in court he pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent exposure and was sentenced to one month in jail.

“I want to go to prison,” he said during his appearance.