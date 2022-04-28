Tractor stolen to rescue vehicle out of river gets stuck as well

Adam Renata stole a tractor to help his mate out and said he “meant to take it back, but it got stuck in the river”.

A man who stole a tractor to rescue his workmates’ vehicle out of a Marlborough river, only to get the tractor stuck as well, has been sentenced in the Blenheim District Court.

A summary of facts said Adam Renata, 41, had walked into an enclosed yard in Spring Creek which stored tractors and diggers after his colleagues got a utility vehicle stuck in the nearby Wairau River at around 5pm on November 13, 2021.

A tractor was taken by Renata to the river where the ute was, but that also got stuck, forcing him to leave it there, the summary said.

Judge Gary Barkle told Renata on Tuesday, “I know it was a way of helping out your mates”, to which Renata replied, “I was meant to take it back, but it got stuck in the river”.

“Instead of alerting the people or going back and returning it, he hasn't done that and obviously there's been some damage caused” said Laurie Murdoch, Renata’s lawyer.

The repairs to the tractor were valued at just under $4000.

Murdoch said her client’s financial situation was “pretty dire” as he had been living in emergency accommodation in Picton for a number of years, but said he accepted he needed to contribute to the reparation for that damage.

She said this was Renata’s first ever burglary charge, “though I note there are some receding matters”.

Judge Barkle told Renata there had been already considerable difficulties caused to this workplace where he stole the tractor from, after flooding of the Wairau River in July 2021 resulted in more than 2 metres of water going through the property.

"I accept that you haven't had the easiest path, but that doesn't excuse this sort of offence,” he said.

Before sentencing Renata to 10 months’ supervision, Judge Barkle said the maximum penalty for his offence was 10 years in prison.

ALICE OVEREND/Stuff The flooding of the Wairau River in July 2021 had already caused considerable difficulties to the workplace Renata stole the tractor from, said Judge Barkle.

Renata would also have to complete 150 hours of community work and pay $3926.22 in reparation.

Judge Barkle said it was unrealistic to impose an electronically monitored sentence due to Renata’s current living situation.

Renata’s sentence also included a special condition he would have to take part in an assessment to identify programmes and counselling programmes, “which is intended to help you”, said Judge Barkle.