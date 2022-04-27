Uber driver who raped teenage passenger named after appeal fails

Abeyweera Arachchi Patabedige Amal Edirisooriya was jailed for seven years and three months after raping a 19-year-old woman in Christchurch. (file photo)

An Uber driver who raped a woman after she had a night out in Christchurch can now be named.

Abeyweera Arachchi Patabedige Amal Edirisooriya​ was jailed for seven years and three months in December 2020 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape in the Christchurch District Court. He had stood trial on eight sexual offence charges, but was cleared of six.

The rape happened in January 2019 when Edirisooriya picked up a 19-year-old woman at a residential address in Christchurch. The woman was intoxicated and had taken MDMA.

On the ride home, the woman asked for cigarettes and Edirisooriya offered her cannabis.

They drove to Woodham Park where they sat in the back-seat of the car while they smoked the drug. Edirisooriya then drove back to her house while she was still in the back seat.

At the house, he joined her in the back seat and raped her.

During the trial the woman said when she realised she was about to be raped, she was terrified of getting a sexually transmitted infection or getting pregnant. She asked her rapist to wear a condom, but he didn’t have one. She then gave him a condom out of her bag.

During the rape, the woman pretended to fall asleep in the hope that Edirisooriya would realise she was unconscious and stop. Edirisooriya turned on the interior light of the car and said her name. When the woman made a snoring sound, he turned the light off and continued.

At one point Edirisooriya removed the condom and raped her again.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Abeyweera Edirisooriya was found guilty of two counts of sexual violation by rape after a jury trial in the Christchurch District Court. (File photo)

When Edirisooriya was initially interviewed by police, he denied any sexual activity had taken place between him and the woman. He later changed his version of events saying that sexual intercourse had taken place, but it had been consensual.

After being sentenced, Edirisooriya filed an appeal against his conviction, his sentence and the court’s refusal to grant him permanent name suppression.

The appeal against his conviction was based on his assertion that his trial lawyer had not adequately informed him of the ramifications of his decision not to give evidence during the trial. The Court of Appeal rejected this submission.

Edirisooriya’s appeal against his sentence was based on a submission that the sentence imposed was manifestly excessive. The Court of Appeal also rejected this argument, finding that the sentencing judge’s starting point of 8 years’ imprisonment was appropriate, and that Edirisooriya was given discounts for previous good character and the difficulties he would face in prison because English was not his first language.

Lastly, Edirisooriya appealed against the refusal to grant him permanent name suppression by arguing the effects of publication on his wife and family met the statutory threshold to justify such an order being made.

Edirisooriya’s wife had written a letter to the court saying if her husband’s name was to be published, she would be left without support within the Sri Lankan community as a prison sentence was regarded as shameful in the Sri Lankan culture. She said that in this culture there was a belief that “everyone around the offender should be punished”.

The Court of Appeal said while it was sympathetic towards Edirisooriya’s wife, her submissions did not meet the high threshold of extreme hardship that is required for a permanent name suppression order to be made.