Chief executive who repeatedly raped young girl and filmed it appeals sentence

Wayne Smith at an earlier appearance at the High Court in Christchurch.

Warning: This story includes graphic details that may be upsetting.

The chief executive of a Christchurch-based company who repeatedly raped a young girl and filmed himself abusing her is appealing his sentence.

Wayne Smith, the former boss of public transport technology company Connexionz, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday through his lawyer, Andrew McCormick, to appeal his sentence.

Smith, 53, was jailed for 17 years by Judge Raoul Neave in February after pleading guilty to 38 child sex charges, including filming himself sexually violating a child. His name suppression lapsed on Wednesday.

The charges include rape and unlawful sexual connection with a female under 12 years, committing an indecent act on a child under 12, and possessing objectionable publications.

Smith was appointed chief executive of Connexionz in October 2018 after having senior international roles with Airways, Thales, and Hewlett Packard. He was previously chief executive at Aeropath.

In the High Court on Thursday, McCormick submitted there were several similar cases to Smith’s – some with more victims and more egregious aggravating factors, particularly more premeditation – who were given lesser starting points than what Smith received at sentencing.

He was also not given the full 25% discount for an early guilty plea, McCormick told the court.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Smith is appealing his sentence on the grounds that compared to similar cases to his, he’s been given a harsher sentence. (File photo)

McCormick also mentioned Smith could have taken the case to trial but didn’t, sparing the family from being dragged through the grim details of the case.

At Smith’s sentencing in February, Judge Raoul Neave was accurate in delivering a sentence of 17 years, given the degree of premeditation and culpability from Smith, Crown prosecutor Deirdre Elsmore said.

He had set up cameras around rooms to capture his abuse and the footage was quite disturbing, she said.

He was given an “incredibly generous” discount, which the Crown did not support, for good character, given his offending went on for the best part of 10 years, she said.

While Smith was employed as chief executive of Connexionz he was not a director or a shareholder.

The company’s international headquarters is based in Christchurch, and it has a customer support centre in California and a sales office in Colorado.

Smith had been chief executive for two-and-half-years when he was dismissed by the board on July 1, 2021, as he could no longer fulfil his duties because of the serious charges.

The summary of facts said Smith began to groom the girl, who was aged under 10, almost immediately after meeting her.

He regularly engaged in behaviour with “sexually motivated intentions”.

All the offending happened at Smith’s home. His son was in the room for some of it.

“The sexual abuse became so frequent that it became routine and normalised for the victim,” the summary of facts said.

In one of the incidents, shortly before raping the girl, Smith told her: “This is our big secret.”

The girl’s parents read statements about the impact of the offending at Smith’s sentencing.

Her mother said the man had “taken her innocence, which can never be replaced”.

“The impact of this on our lives is endless.”

Justice Rob Osborne stressed the importance of getting Smith’s appeal decision right, and reserved his judgment. It is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks.