Baggage handlers and others to go to trial over alleged meth imports

Police have charged 14 people allegedly involved in importing about half a tonne of methamphetamine from the United States and Malaysia.

Twelve people charged over alleged drug smuggling at New Zealand’s border will face a High Court trial.

Back in November, 13 men and two women were charged after a police operation codenamed Operation Selena. The accused include six Air New Zealand baggage handlers and two King Cobras.

The accused face an array of charges, including importing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine from Malaysia, participating in an organised criminal group, possessing the class A drug for supply, and selling the drug.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Methamphetamine was disguised as taro and cassava when it was seized as part of Operation Selena.

They appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday where Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a six-week trial date and remanded them on bail and in custody to appear again in September.

They include Nigel Iuvale, Kimela Piukana, Sitaleki Maka, Tungane Manuel, Paul Metua Toroma, Tokofa Paulo Toroma, Martin Julian Pritchard, Rhys Alefa Tualevoa and Mairiau Sailor Papatauturu Samson.

And two men who have interim name suppression.

Stuff From left: Nigel Iuvale and Rhys Alefa Tualevoa, Martin Julian Pritchard and Tungane Manuel appearing.

The defendants, who are on bail, have all been remanded under strict conditions. These include abiding by curfews, not going within 1km of Auckland Airport, not using encrypted messaging applications, and surrendering their passports.

Police previously said the operation began after baggage handlers at Auckland International Airport drew suspicion.

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE More than half a million dollars in cash was also located along with an air pistol during Operation Selena in Auckland.

Police and New Zealand Customs estimated the baggage handlers received more than 250kg of drugs from overseas over the past 10 months.

They said the group tried to smuggle 200kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia, but those packages were stopped at the border.

Police carried out searches at 20 addresses and found more than $500,000 in cash and two guns.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman previously said the arrests showed organised crime was resilient and resourceful.

“The amount of methamphetamine this group of offenders have smuggled or were conspiring to bring into New Zealand through their brazen actions at the airport was enormous and continues to have a devastating and immeasurable impact on the community,” he said.