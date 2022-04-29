Miniature horse stabber in trouble over dog

Ozanne’s behaviour had continued to improve while behind bars, panel convenor Kathryn Snook said at the hearing.

Warning: Article shows graphic photos of wounds to a horse

A man who once stabbed a miniature horse dozens of times is in trouble again.

Reginald Ozanne was jailed for two and a half years in 2020 after pleading guilty to wilfully ill-treating an animal.

That animal was Star, a miniature horse stabbed 41 times while tethered to a fence in a Waitaiti paddock, north of Dunedin, in February 2019.

One of the stab wounds penetrated Star's abdominal wall and "nicked" his bowel, which ended up killing him.

Ozanne initially denied the offending, telling Stuff: "We love that little pony’’.

“I want the person caught so I can say, ‘look it wasn’t me’.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Mandy Mayhem-Bullock talks of her miniature horse Star, who was stabbed to death.

As part of his sentencing, Judge Michael Crosbie also banned Ozanne from owning a pet for 10 years.

But Stuff can reveal Corrections laid a charge against Ozanne, who was released from prison last year, on Thursday.

That charge was for Ozanne breaching a special condition of his parole – not to have any physical contact with any animal, unless with the prior written approval of a probation officer and under the direct supervision of an approved, informed adult.

Supplied Star, a miniature horse, was stabbed dozens of times.

But Stuff understands that Ozanne was caught in the company of a dog earlier this week.

Corrections’ southern region operations director Chris O’Brien-Smith said: “Our top priority is the safety of our communities.

‘’We actively manage the compliance of all offenders with the conditions imposed on them by the Courts and the New Zealand Parole Board, and hold them to account if they breach.”

Potential penalties can include breach action, increased reporting to Community Corrections or formal prosecution potentially resulting in imprisonment.

O’Brien-Smith declined to comment on further information as the matter is now before the courts.

Ralph Davies/Stuff A shrine for Star the miniature horse.

At the time of the judgment, Star’s owner Mandy Mayhem-Bullock detailed the impact the “ugly and dark act” had on her and the wider Waitati community, 20km north of Dunedin.

Residents who believed Waitati was a “safe haven” had ramped up security, and some had even moved away since the incident.