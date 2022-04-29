Man charged with kidnapping woman, assault

A 39-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday charged with kidnapping.

A man who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened a woman has appeared in court.

The 39-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday via audio-visual link (AVL) charged with unlawfully detaining a woman without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined, assault and threatening to injure the woman on March 28.

He is also charged with assaulting the woman with a pair of scissors on the same date.

Defence counsel Sam Lester requested a date in four weeks time for the man to enter pleas.

READ MORE:

* Woman accused of Sao Young manslaughter in court

* Further arrests over death of Sao Young

* Man accused of kidnapping woman at Auckland mall appears in court



Judge Tony Couch remanded the man on bail to reappear on May 20.