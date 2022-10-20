Vocal protester wins argument about Parliament trespass charge

Brett Power has won his case against a trespass charge he faced. (File photo)

An anti-vaccine protester arrested on the steps outside Parliament has won an argument about the trespass charge he faced.

In the Wellington District Court on Thursday Brett Power, 61, from Taranaki, faced little opposition when he argued the trespass notice banning him from Parliament building did not stop him being on the steps outside where he was arrested in February.

Police prosecutor Morgan Speight agreed and asked to withdraw the charge but Judge Ian Mill dismissed it instead, saying the trespass notice was defective because it specified the building, not the grounds.

Power still faces a charge of disorderly behaviour which he is due to defend at a hearing on February 1.

READ MORE:

* Parliament trespass: Trevor Mallard withdraws five trespass notices, including Winston Peters'

* Protesters deny all charges from fiery day police shut down occupation

* High Court dismisses vaccine protester's allegations against Health Minister



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brett Power among protesters gathered outside New Plymouth police station calling for Health Minister Andrew Little's arrest. (File photo)

He told the judge he felt he was the victim, was falsely arrested and was due compensation.

He had attended the protest that occupied Parliament grounds in February, stretching into March, this year.

Power said he wanted to serve documents on the Health Minister and should have been allowed to enter Parliament to do that.