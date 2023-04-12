Parliamentary protester used car as weapon against police as tensions boiled over

A person was arrested after a car was driven at police and protesters during a dawn operation at the Parliament occupation.

The man who drove a car at a line of police officers during a fraught day in the middle of the Parliamentary occupation has apologised.

Joeseph​ Dock Shadlock Witana’s​ white car was seen heading the wrong way down Molesworth St on February 22, 2022, towards a line of police officers who were there to prevent protesters from moving while concrete barricades were put in place.

Protesters had formed their own lines facing the police who had moved in during the early morning hours to prevent them shifting further and further into the surrounding residential areas.

Witana, 54, accelerated the wrong way down Molesworth St. Police were not facing him at the time and had to jump out of the way.

Police had been escorting a forklift used to move the concrete barriers.

Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson​ said on Wednesday it was highly dangerous and inherently risky.

Witana stopped just short of the police line and police then removed him from his car.

Stuff Joeseph Witana’s car shown just as it reached the line of police on Molesworth St.

He has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a car as a weapon.

Judge Davidson said he had received a positive report on Witana, who now had a stable job.

Davidson said in the report Witana said: “If I could turn back time I would change what I did. I have a lot of respect for officers and apologise.”

The judge said it was hard to be sure what was going through Witana’s head, but it was likely similar to what a lot of the other protesters were feeling, frustration.

“That unfortunately boiled over.”

He sentenced Witana to 160 hours community work but did not disqualify him from driving.

He agreed with the Crown that on a charge where driving was involved, a disqualification would be normal but Witana worked night shifts with no public transport to his work and it could put his job in jeopardy.

Only a handful of protesters from the early days of the occupation are still to go through court.

Most of those charged with trespass have had their charges withdrawn.

Those charged with rioting and assaults arising from the end of the occupation in March are making their way through the legal system.