Bail granted over alleged shooting but man has to leave Wellington

The aftermath of a shooting in Wellington, and Tawa.

One of the men charged over a shooting in Tawa at the weekend has been granted bail but has to leave Wellington.

Porirua District Court judge Michael Mika​ granted the man bail after an application on Friday and sent him to live in Auckland.

Details of bail applications can not be published.

The 26-year-old man’s name is suppressed until his next appearance in May.

A 20-year-old man was also remanded until May but remained in custody.

Five men faced identical firearms charges of discharging a pistol in a manner likely to endanger the occupants of a property, as well as possessing a single-barrelled shotgun and a .45 calibre revolver pistol.

The charges relate to the shooting of a gang-affiliated house in Tawa, which occurred after a shooting on Dixon St in the central city left two people critically injured.

Police believe the shootings are linked and gang related between Mongrel Mob and the King Cobras over a stolen motorcycle.