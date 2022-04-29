Bail granted over alleged shooting but man has to leave Wellington
One of the men charged over a shooting in Tawa at the weekend has been granted bail but has to leave Wellington.
Porirua District Court judge Michael Mika granted the man bail after an application on Friday and sent him to live in Auckland.
Details of bail applications can not be published.
The 26-year-old man’s name is suppressed until his next appearance in May.
A 20-year-old man was also remanded until May but remained in custody.
Five men faced identical firearms charges of discharging a pistol in a manner likely to endanger the occupants of a property, as well as possessing a single-barrelled shotgun and a .45 calibre revolver pistol.
The charges relate to the shooting of a gang-affiliated house in Tawa, which occurred after a shooting on Dixon St in the central city left two people critically injured.
Police believe the shootings are linked and gang related between Mongrel Mob and the King Cobras over a stolen motorcycle.