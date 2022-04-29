Invercargill police looking for knife

Invercargill police investigating the death of Chad Parekura are asking residents to check their properties for a knife.

Police are investigating after they were called to Don St in the early hours of last Saturday after reports two men had been stabbed.

Chad Parekura, 25, died at the scene.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police believed an item of interest might have been disposed of in the suburb.

“Specifically, we’re hoping to locate a knife, which is thought to be 20-30cm long,” he said.

"Finding this item would greatly assist our investigation, so if you live on the block bound by Lorn St, Yarrow St, Tay St and Lithgow St, please do take a look.”

He also asked anyone using the sports fields and facilities in the area to keep an eye out.

Baird asked anyone who finds a knife matching the description not to touch it and to call police immediately on 105 and to quote file number 220429/9172.

Enquiries to establish the full events that occurred on the evening of Parekura's death were ongoing, Baird said.