Police launch chases jetski around Wellington Harbour

A jetskier led a police launch on what police called an “extremely dangerous” pursuit around Wellington Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Senior Constable Stuart Main said their maritime unit witnessed the jetski travelling at high speed at “a number of locations around the harbour”.

“The police vessel was launched to investigate, and followed the jetskier out near Chaffers Marina, where it was again observed allegedly travelling at excess speed.”

Sean Gillespie A police launch chases a man on a jetski after it was seen travelling at high speed around Wellington Harbour.

The police vessel then followed the jetskier out past Freyberg Beach to Oriental Bay, where the rider displayed “extremely dangerous behaviour between vessels”.

The pursuit then proceeded out towards Matiu/Somes Island where police appealed to the rider to stop.

“The rider continued to allegedly display dangerous behaviour around other vessels and a barge conducting dive operations,” Main said in a statement.

Police caught up with a 29-year-old man when he stopped the jetski on the Petone foreshore about 4.25pm.

The incident has been referred to the harbourmaster, Main said.