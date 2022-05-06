Police seize $95m worth of cannabis in national operation

Police scan the bush for cannabis plants from a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter. (File photo)

Police seized about $95m worth of cannabis in this year’s national cannabis eradication operation, after scrapping then resuming the programme over the last 12 months.

Stuff revealed last year that top brass at Police National Headquarters had decided to slash the programme, which cost more than $700,000 a year for hundreds of hours of flight time for helicopters and planes.

However, 12 months on, the operation was back up and running, with six police districts taking part.

On Wednesday, National Organised Crime Group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said police seized more than 34,000 cannabis plants and 79kg of dried cannabis during the operation, with a combined street value of about $95m.

“The aim of the operation was squarely on commercial-scale cannabis growing and the organised crime groups behind them,” Williams said.

“This was not about personal cannabis use or low-level offending.”

There were 123 searches which resulted in 80 firearms being seized.

Williams said the number of guns showed the “very concerning link” between illicit firearms and drug dealing.

During the operation 81 offenders were spoken to by police, mostly about cultivation of cannabis, possession for supply of cannabis, and firearms offences.

Many warnings were issued for cultivation of small-scale plots.

There were 24 indoor commercial cannabis grows discovered and dismantled during the operation.

In addition to the cannabis, 4kg of amphetamine and 19 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

“Police will continue to focus on the distributors of more harmful drugs, such as methamphetamine and synthetics. But it is important we continue to put pressure on those who profit from running any commercial illicit drug operations,” Williams said.

“The primary focus of this operation was on cannabis eradication of large-scale growing operations from the air, in areas of New Zealand where we know they are likely to be, and at the same time ensuring we are deploying our resources where we can make the biggest impact.”

Some investigations into those involved in the cultivation of the seized cannabis are ongoing, and further arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

The budget for the operation was initially $575,000, coming out of police’s baseline funding.

The budget eventually grew to $635,000 due to increased costs.

Correspondence between the district commanders and Police National Headquarters over the proposal from last year revealed that many district commanders felt the national operation was a poor use of resources and was a distraction from action against organised crime, guns and methamphetamine.

Of the 12 police districts, only three – Tasman in the South Island, and Central and Eastern in the North Island – expressed support for conducting aerial cannabis search and destroy operations.

A briefing to Police Minister Poto Williams about the decision to run the operation dated December 14 said while the nationally co-ordinated cannabis eradication programme had ceased, funding remained available on a district-level.

“Running a nationally co-ordinated operation provides efficiencies in terms of negotiating a fixed-wing plane and helicopter contracts, deploying staff, provision of training for staff, and administration of the budget,” the briefing said.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick, who has campaigned for the legalisation of cannabis, said police’s own internal correspondence spoke to how cannabis had been displaced in many communities for methamphetamine and synthetics.

“The high level, months-late decision making against a majority of police districts’ wishes to see cannabis choppers go ahead as always begs the question of where resources could be better allocated.

“If this better part of a million dollar cannabis operation was going to yield success in reducing consumption and drug harm, you’d think that would’ve happened at some point already in its more than 20 years of operation.”

Swarbrick said drugs were “winning this war on drugs”.

“The mature thing any politician can do is ask how it is that we can evidentially go about reducing the harm drugs cause.

“All signs say that is sensible regulation – ironically, that’s the only way to meaningfully start squeezing out the very criminal organisation of supply the police are concerned with.”