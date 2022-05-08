Mother wants youths who brutally beat her son punished

A boy spent two nights in hospital after a violent, unprovoked attack at a Christchurch park.

The mother of a teenager who was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack in a Christchurch park is angry the perpetrators are not being held accountable.

Canterbury woman Aimee, who didn’t want her last name used, said her son Keiden, 13, was attacked at Hampshire Park in Aranui by two youths he did not know. The youths kicked and punched his head until he lost consciousness.

Keiden had been visiting family in Christchurch on April 26 and had gone with his cousin and an adult to the park on his scooter to meet up with friends.

A group of youths came up to Keiden and pushed him off his scooter, and two of them began kicking and punching his head while he was on the ground as other youths cheered them on.

An adult pulled the perpetrators off Keiden and an ambulance was called.

Initially, Keiden could not stand up or move his neck. He was also concussed.

Aimee said a doctor told them if Keiden hadn’t been wearing a motocross helmet he could have sustained brain damage.

Keiden spent two nights in hospital but has not returned to school as he is in pain due to muscle damage and is wearing a neck brace.

Don Scott/Stuff An assault took place near the new child play hare in Hampshire Street in Wainoni Park. Recenlty the community held a planting day.

Aimee said her son had become withdrawn and was struggling to come to terms with why he had been attacked. He also felt scared to go out.

“He’s the type that avoids confrontation.”

She reported the attack to police and said they told her they had spoken to the 13 and 11-year-old culprits.

But Aimee believes the youths should be made accountable for the violent attack and wants to warn parents in the area who have children that play in the park.

Frustrated and angry, Aimee wanted to see the culprits punished.

“This whole situation doesn’t seem fair,” she said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of an assault involving youths at Hampshire Park at 3.20pm on April 26 and said one person was taken to hospital.

Police had identified two young people believed to be responsible, and Youth Aid were working with all parties involved on a suitable course of action, the spokesperson said.

In December last year, Levi Haami, 18, was killed after he was punched in a Countdown supermarket car park on Moorhouse Ave.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested but pleaded not guilty to the murder.