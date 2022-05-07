A 'stereotypical' high-roller: Drug kingpin's short-lived life of luxury

Sami Zagros in the dock during his trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

Sami Zagros was 32 and living a flashy life of designer clothes, expensive jewellery and luxury cars. A safe at his home was filled with close to $170,000. Not bad for someone who had recently been released from prison. But within eight months, it all came crashing down. MARINÉ LOURENS reports.

A police investigator described him as the stereotypical picture of a high-rolling drug dealer.

Sami Zagros, 32, was flashy – always dressed in designer clothing, wearing expensive jewellery, driving luxury cars, spending lots of cash in nightclubs, and with a beautiful woman at his side.

Not exactly the picture of an offender recently released from prison and trying to get back on his feet.

What many didn’t know was that Zagros was none other than Saman Ahmad Khan Bigy, the Iranian travel agent convicted of six drug charges in Auckland in 2015 and sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

The NZ Herald reported in 2015 that Bigy was linked to an Auckland travel agency and its neighbouring international money transfer service that was investigated for allegations of dishonoured airfares and incomplete international money transfers totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Upon release on parole on January 23, 2018, Bigy seemingly didn’t have any intentions of staying on the straight and narrow. He changed his name to Sami Zagros, saw an opportunity for methamphetamine and MDMA dealing in Christchurch, and moved down from Auckland to continue his drug dealing activities.

Police wastewater testing showed an increase in MDMA around the same time as Zagros relocated to Christchurch – and a telling decrease after he was arrested.

By May that year, Customs investigators had identified Zagros as being involved with the importation and distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of MDMA in Christchurch.

Facebook Zagros lived a life of luxury – dressing in designer clothing, driving luxury cars and spending large amounts of cash in nightclubs.

With support from police, a joint operation was launched to investigate Zagros and his associates.

Dealing drugs

The operation was not particularly sophisticated. Zagros would arrange for the drugs to come into New Zealand and to be packaged in a way that would conceal the true contents from authorities.

The packages mainly came from Mexico and the United States, and were declared as containing different items – one package was said to contain adaptor and fan samples, another a music stereo system, and yet another African clothes.

Not all the packages made it into New Zealand. One was stopped in Hong Kong and found to contain 412 grams of methamphetamine. Another was intercepted in Brazil about two weeks later. In September 2018, one package was intercepted by US Customs and found to contain 1 kilogram of methamphetamine.

The packages were addressed to various places in Christchurch including vacant properties, homes occupied by syndicate members, or neighbouring properties, and the names on the boxes were fictitious.

Zagros used associates to limit his own risk of being caught. One was Preston Lewis Radford.

Dave Lintott Packages containing methamphetamine came into New Zealand from Mexico and the USA, and were destined for various addresses around Christchurch. (File photo)

Zagros would direct Radford to pick up the packages, and to deliver cash and drugs between Christchurch and Auckland.

Despite the fact the drug money was rolling in, Zagros would pay Radford small amounts of money for his assistance. The summary of facts described the payment as “disproportionate to the quantity of drugs and level of risk involved”.

Zagros had multiple cellphones and used encrypted applications such as Wickr to conceal his communication with others.

He set up a jamming device at his home to prevent his calls from being bugged by investigators. It didn’t work.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson would later tell a court he spent more than 720 hours analysing 3145 intercepted calls and text messages between Zagros and his associates. “I learned their daily routines and the sound of their voices,’’ he said.

During intercepted phone calls between Zagros and Radford, Zagros was reasonably guarded about what he said, but Radford was more loose-lipped. During one call, he talked about a money counting machine and how moisture on notes can make them heavier. A pile of 50s and 20s was a bit out, he said.

In another call, Zagros spoke to Radford about “dropping off the money and other stuff” in Auckland.

The downfall

Zagros’ lavish lifestyle came to an abrupt end when he was arrested on September 4, 2018,​ just as he emerged from the sauna at a central Christchurch hotel.

His associates, Radford and Cherie Ann Akehurst, were also nabbed.

When authorities searched Zagros’ home, they found five imitation firearms – two in a safe in his office, one in his bedroom drawers, one at the headboard of his bed, and one beneath his mattress. A stun-gun was found in the driver’s door of his Mercedes.

Other luxury vehicles and $169,800 in cash that was found in his safe were telltale evidence that business was good for Zagros.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Cash totalling $169,800 was found in a safe in Zagros’ home when investigators search the property.

Shortly before his arrest, Zagros had given Aaron Langley $100,000 to invest in Bitcoin. But the Bitcoin market is volatile. Within 10 days, the investment had lost $35,000.

Zagros was not happy. He told Langley he was incompetent and threatened him if he didn’t pay back the $35,000. He told him he had “kneecapped” someone before over just $5000.

Langley feared for his life and took out a $30,000 loan to repay Zagros.

In a storage unit linked to Zagros, Customs officials found 13,900​ MDMA pills. The pills matched 21 ecstasy pills found at Zagros’ home.

Messages on Zagros’ phone showed he had tried to buy another $80,000 worth of MDMA.

Prosecuting Radford and Akehurst didn’t take long.

In December 2019, Radford, then 46, pleaded guilty to 21 charges and was later jailed for six years and eight months.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cherie Anne Akehurst was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention for her role in the drug smuggling ring.

Akehurst, then 53, who allowed some methamphetamine to be delivered to her house, was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention in July 2020. A judge said her involvement was clearly the result of naivety or exploitation, and she had little knowledge of the true scale of drug importation going on.

But prosecuting Zagros took much longer.

In October 2020, Zagros stood trial in the High Court in Christchurch on 20 charges. He pleaded not guilty.

But day two of the trial brought a surprising development. Zagros pleaded guilty to two charges of importing methamphetamine, three charges of attempted importation of methamphetamine, common assault, money laundering and failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.

Following the guilty pleas, the Crown indicated it would offer no evidence on three of the charges, and they were dismissed.

Zagros maintained his pleas of not guilty on nine remaining charges. These included seven counts of importing methamphetamine, one of attempted importation of methamphetamine, and one of possession of MDMA for supply.

The jury trial was abandoned, and a new trial date set for 2022.

Facebook Zagros is none other than Saman Ahmad Khan Bigy, the Iranian travel agent convicted of six drug charges in Auckland in 2015.

That trial got under way in March, but didn’t progress much further than the first.

After two days of testimony from Crown witnesses had been heard, the trial came to an abrupt halt when Zagros’ lawyers, Pip Hall QC and Ethan Huda, asked the court for leave to withdraw as his counsel.

When Zagros was back in court on Friday, he had a new lawyer but was no longer headed for trial.

Defence counsel Anselm Williams indicated his client was ready to plead.

As the charges were read, Zagros, who appeared in court via video-link on a large screen, replied: “Guilty, guilty, guilty.”

He pleaded guilty to six counts of importing methamphetamine and one count of possession of MDMA for supply.

Because not all the packages had been intercepted, it was not known just how much methamphetamine Zagros managed to smuggle into New Zealand. His guilty pleas were based on his acceptance that he imported or attempted to import about 8kg of the drug.

Following the guilty pleas, Crown prosecutor Sean Mallet agreed the remaining two charges could be dismissed.

Three years and eight months after being arrested, Zagros’ fate was sealed. His luxury life of cash, cars and clubs was over.

Zagros will be sentenced on July 6.