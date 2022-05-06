Police seek witnesses to Hamilton hit-and-run

Police are asking for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Hamilton to come forward (file photo)

A Hamilton man has been left in a critical condition after a hit-and-run and police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Hamilton City area commander Andrea McBeth said the man in his 30s was struck by a silver Mazda car travelling at speed on Breckons Ave, Nawton about 5:30pm on May 2.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital with a life-threatening head injury, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

McBeth said the collision was witnessed by a number of people, some of whom have already been spoken to.

Police are following good lines of inquiry but are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information which may help police is asked to contact us on 105 and quote file number 220502/9642.